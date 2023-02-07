ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Pettersson scores 2, Canucks beat Isles to snap 2-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a two-game skid with a 6-5 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brock Boesser, Nils Aman and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Canucks. Collin Delia made...
Meier scores 2nd goal in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at...
Reinhart, Staal score 2 each, Panthers beat Sharks

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals and the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night for their season-high third straight win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the win, which was No. 350 in his NHL career....
