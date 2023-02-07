Read full article on original website
Related
Trentonian
Boys Basketball Mercer County Tournament Preview: Trenton, Ewing on collision course
Can anyone get in the way of a Trenton-Ewing rematch in the boys basketball Mercer County Tournament?. That is the big question with action set to get underway Saturday with four quarterfinal games. No. 1 Trenton (22-1) and No. 2 Ewing (19-3) have been by far the most consistently strong...
Trentonian
Trenton boys basketball earns top seed in Mercer County Tournament
The Trenton High boys basketball team will pursue its first county championship since 2008 as a No. 1 seed. The Tornadoes (22-1) were awarded the top seed in the Mercer County Tournament on Tuesday and will face No. 8 Princeton Day School (8-11) at 1 p.m. in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
Trentonian
Ewing girls basketball earns top seed for Mercer County Tournament Championship Bracket
The Mercer County Tournament Association introduced the 2022-23 version of its girls’ basketball tournament Tuesday with a Championship Bracket for the top-8 seeds and an Invitational Bracket for its 9-16 seeds. Both brackets will be played until each has one champion. Teams are guaranteed at least two games, meaning...
Trentonian
Community needs to rally around Trenton boys basketball team (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
Jennifer Williams got both memo and message — the Trenton Central High School boys basketball team plays for and represents this capital city. Williams, a seated first-term member of city council, attended the basketball showdown between Trenton and St. Thomas Aquinas as the lone Caucasian female supporter while a popular Trenton High basketball historian who prefers anonymity, continued his loyalty and legacy as almost always present and accounted for.
Trentonian
Marshall hits 1,000th career point as Rowan edges Kean, 78-76
UNION – The Rowan University women’s basketball team held off Kean, 78-76, on Feb. 4 to move into a tie for first place in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) and pick up the team’s seventh win in a row. The Profs also had another team milestone...
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS football players sign with universities
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School held a ceremony for several IHS senior football players who signed with their respective universities. The ceremony took place in the IHS gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Famah Toure, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound wide receiver, signed with Rutgers University. Nasir Addison, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound...
Trentonian
Weise helps move George School toward FSL championship
George School boys’ basketball team holds a date with history. The Cougars ended Westtown’s run of eight-straight Friends School League (FSL) titles with a dominant 79-39 victory over the kingpins. George School reached its first FSL championship game since 2002 as coach Ben Luber’s talented squad chases a first title in school history.
Bent Iron Brewery Being Built in Hamilton Township, NJ
Oh, you're going to love this news if you're a beer drinker. There's a new brewery being built in Hamilton Township (Mercer County), according to Mayor Jeff Martin's social media. It will be the very FIRST brewery in town. I love the name. It's called the Bent Iron Brewing Company....
Trentonian
Reunion planned for 1970s-era classmates from St. Rose in Haddon Heights
The Class of ’72 of St. Rose of Lima School in Haddon Heights is hosting a reunion at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at the school gymnasium. A mass will be held at 5:30 p.m. at St. Rose Church for those interested. The BYOB event will be open...
DeLucia’s in Raritan, NJ Gets Barstool’s Dave Portnoy’s Highest Rating Ever
I think over time, we've all become a little obsessed with Dave Portnoy and his pizza reviews. Whether you love or hate the Barstool Sports president, you have to admit his taste in pizza is immaculate. I don't think I've personally seen a review that I didn't agree with when...
5 Mercer County Bagel Shops Have Been Ranked As Best In All Of NJ
I love when we find out about different national holidays that come up, just as National Bagel Day. In celebration of National Bagel Day, NJ.com makes a list of the best bagels in the state and ranks them accordingly. I swear, there’s no better place to spend National Bagel Day...
Trentonian
Trenton High School faces heightened security after gun incident (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
TRENTON— Trenton Central High School students faced upgraded security measures Thursday morning as school officials responded hours after police found a backpack containing one handgun and ammunition on the Chambers Street campus. Police identified Breion Crayton, 19, as the book bag owner. He remains on the loose as police...
2nd councilperson from N.J. shot to death within a week
Two local politicians from New Jersey have been shot to death in the past week, officials said Wednesday evening. Russell D. Heller, a councilman in Milford, a small borough in Hunterdon County, was fatally shot outside the PSE&G Somerset Central Division Headquarters in Franklin by a former co-worker on Wednesday morning, officials said.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Student Wanted For Weapon Offenses At Trenton Central High School
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Wednesday, February 8, 2023 approximately 1:00 pm, Trenton Police Department was advised of an adult student who was in possession of a firearm, while attending school at 400 Chambers Street, Trenton Central High School. Upon further investigation, the male was identified as Breion Crayton. School Officials immediately instituted a shelter-in-place to isolate and locate Crayton. School Resource Officer, Detective Munn located Crayton and a struggle ensued. Crayton was able to break free during a struggle for his book bag, which contained a handgun and escaped custody. Trenton Police Officers searched the immediate area and a possible address for Crayton and were not able to locate him at this time.
One of 2 N.J. women missing for a month is found, officials say
One of two New Jersey women who have been missing for a month has been located, authorities said. Imani Glover, of Morristown, was found Tuesday, the Morris County Prosecutor’s said Wednesday. The whereabouts of Glover’s girlfriend — Destiny Owens, of East Orange, — are still unknown, according to Owens’...
A Sexy New Way To Get In Shape Is Coming To Ewing, NJ
There’s a brand-new way to work out coming to Ewing, New Jersey and it looks like a ton of fun. There are plenty of gyms, yoga studios, pilates studios, and other forms of fitness studios in Mercer County, but I think this new place may be one of the first of its kind in the area.
Trentonian
Fractured vote for Trenton council prez job continues dysfunction (L.A. PARKER COLUMN)
The Trentonian published this report about a recent meeting of Trenton City Council. After a brief public comment, each council member thanked everyone in attendance, spoke about their excitement for the future of Trenton, and the importance of teamwork to propel the city to greater heights. Teamwork? West Ward Councilwoman...
Lawrence Township Police Department hires seven new officers
Seven new police officers, including one who was a police officer with the New York City Police Department, have joined the ranks of the Lawrence Township Police Department, according to Police Chief Christopher Longo. Five of the newly-hired police officers will attend a police academy for basic police officer training....
Trentonian
Burlington County celebrating Black History Month with events, lectures and performances
MOUNT HOLLY – Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation...
Video Shows Denville Man's Fatal Shootout With Denville and Morristown Police
DENVILLE, NJ – The state Attorney General’s Office today released video from a Dec. 31 police-involved shooting that involved police from Denville and Morristown and claimed the life of a Denville man. The man, James Allandale, 61, formerly known as James Allan, was shot and killed in a Pine Brook motel when he exchanged gunfire with Denville Police Sgt. Fred Jackson and Morristown Police Sgt. James Krauss, said the state. The video can be seen here. “According to the preliminary information, members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (“SERT”) were at the motel to assist Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detectives with taking...
Comments / 0