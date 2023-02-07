Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.

