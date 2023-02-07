ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Missouri since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Recreational marijuana sales now legal in Missouri

Last week, as a part of Amendment 3, which Missourians voted in favor of last November, the recreational sale of marijuana became legal in the state of Missouri. The amendment expunges criminal records of individuals arrested for possession of marijuana, prohibits law enforcement from searching a vehicle purely on the suspicion that the substance is in a vehicle, and makes the sale of recreational marijuana via dispensaries legal. You must be 21 to legally purchase marijuana and cannot be in possession of more than three ounces of the substance at any one time.
Heartland lawmaker proposes bill to crack down on distracted driving

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some Missouri lawmakers are taking aim at distracted driving by introducing a number of new bills. If you are 21 years or older in Missouri there is not a law against distracted driving. One Heartland lawmaker is looking to change that. State Representative Barry Hovis,...
Recreational marijuana sales began in county on Feb. 3

The sale of marijuana for recreational use began earlier than expected in Jefferson County and across the state. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) informed dispensaries on Feb. 3 that comprehensive licenses had been approved, allowing for the sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused products to customers 21 years and older.
Legal Weed Week: Impaired driving

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. However, determining that impairment does not come with a clear set of standards. “It’s like alcohol, right? It’s not illegal to drink one beer and drive your vehicle. It’s...
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America

A list that no city wants to be on, there is a new report circulating that claims to have identified the dirtiest cities in America as of 2023. Lawn care company LawnStarter has ranked the dirtiest cities following one of the trashiest times of the year: the winter holiday season. They compared hundreds of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories that include pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.
Legal things to remember concerning recreational marijuana

(Jefferson County) Recreational marijuana is now legal in the state of Missouri as that was made official last week. Crystal City Attorney Scott Harness says there are still guidelines to follow in terms of rules and regulations for the public. Harness says people are not allowed to smoke it where...
Missouri tax agency says it thwarted $118 million refund scheme

(Missouri Independent) – The Missouri Department of Revenue is investigating an income tax scheme the agency says tried to fool the state into issuing $118 million in tax refunds. The plot, first revealed publicly as a footnote in the Feb. 7 daily revenue report, has been turned over to...
Legal Weed Week: K-9s and your vehicle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One of the questions we’ve been asked most often as we looked into your rights and Missouri’s Amendment 3 - what about police K-9s? Finding illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau often falls to one of the department’s four K-9 teams.
Missouri House votes against limits on kids carrying guns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Wednesday voted against banning minors from openly carrying firearms on public land without adult supervision. The proposal to ban children from carrying guns without adult supervision in public failed by a 104-39 vote. Only one Republican voted in support of it.
Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill

State employees are one step closer to receiving their biggest raise in years — perhaps ever — after the Missouri House gave first-round approval Thursday to a $627 million supplemental appropriations bill. The nearly unanimous vote, with only two Republicans voting against the bill, shows the plan for across-the-board 8.7% raises has broad support. The […] The post Missouri state employee pay raise advances with vote on spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Recreational cannabis legal in Missouri, what that means for Arkansas

NEOSHO, Mo. — Missouri dispensaries received more business than usual as recreational marijuana is now available. Friday, the state distributed recreational marijuana licenses, allowing dispensaries around Missouri to sell the legalized plant. According to Mark Hendren of Flora Farms, recreational marijuana could bring $1.2 billion dollars into Missouri's economy.
