<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605044" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60&channel=college-football&key=11605044&pcid=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60"></div><p></p><p></p><p>Running back <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Braylen-Russell-46117574" target="_blank">Braylen Russell</a></b> has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati.</p><p>Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back, is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 15 running back in the nation and the No. 2 player from the state of Arkansas' 2024 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is also considered a four-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, coming in as the No. 19 running back in America and the No. 2 player from the Natural State.</p><figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 900px)" /><img src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" data-src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" /></picture><figcaption>2024 running back Braylen Russell <span class="meta">(Photo: Danny West, 247Sports)</span></figcaption></figure><p>"I describe my game as I can be a big power back or turn into a speed back and out run defenders," Russell told 247Sports Jason Scheer. "When I am a power back I’m looking for contact and breaking tackles and winning. When I’m a speed back I’m looking to break a tackle and get 20 yards."</p><p><span>Russell has visited Ole Miss before, making his way to the Oxford campus multiple times in the spring and summer. He says he will likely have a decision around the first of next year, meaning he may not plan to sign in December. </span></p>

