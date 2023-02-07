ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

247Sports

Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits

Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers

Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
WESTWOOD, MA
KXAN

Westlake leads local football programs on Whataburger Super Team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake placed two players on the Whataburger Super Team, honoring 40 of the best high school football players across Texas. Chaps wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and defensive lineman Colton Vasek were both named to the team, along with Vandegrift offensive lineman Ian Reed, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Manor defensive lineman Princewill […]
WESTLAKE, TX
247Sports

San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football

USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue

The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up

<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605044" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60&channel=college-football&key=11605044&pcid=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60"></div><p></p><p></p><p>Running back <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Braylen-Russell-46117574" target="_blank">Braylen Russell</a></b> has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati.</p><p>Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back, is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 15 running back in the nation and the No. 2 player from the state of Arkansas' 2024 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is also considered a four-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, coming in as the No. 19 running back in America and the No. 2 player from the Natural State.</p><figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 900px)" /><img src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" data-src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" /></picture><figcaption>2024 running back Braylen Russell <span class="meta">(Photo: Danny West, 247Sports)</span></figcaption></figure><p>"I describe my game as I can be a big power back or turn into a speed back and out run defenders," Russell told 247Sports Jason Scheer. "When I am a power back I’m looking for contact and breaking tackles and winning. When I’m a speed back I’m looking to break a tackle and get 20 yards."</p><p><span>Russell has visited Ole Miss before, making his way to the Oxford campus multiple times in the spring and summer. He says he will likely have a decision around the first of next year, meaning he may not plan to sign in December. </span></p>
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
247Sports

Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23

We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

