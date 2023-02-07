Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders sends message to Texas football recruits
Colorado coach Deion Sanders is dipping his recruiting toes into Texas for recruits and send a message this week to his 1.5 million followers on Twitter that the Buffaloes are looking for talent. Sanders signed a top 25 class for 2023 per 247Sports and landed one of the best transfer hauls nationally.
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Westlake leads local football programs on Whataburger Super Team
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake placed two players on the Whataburger Super Team, honoring 40 of the best high school football players across Texas. Chaps wide receiver Jaden Greathouse and defensive lineman Colton Vasek were both named to the team, along with Vandegrift offensive lineman Ian Reed, Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad, Manor defensive lineman Princewill […]
San Diego (Calif.) 2023 kicker Tyler Robles commits to USC football
USC landed another big leg for the 2023 season with a commitment from La Costa Canyon (Calif.) kicker Tyler Robles on Tuesday. Robles, who will join the program as a preferred walk-on, chose USC over Boston College, Georgia Southern and the Colorado School of Mines. Robles is the third preferred walk-on addition this month along with running back King Miller and defensive lineman Kaylon Miller, twins from Calabasas High School.
ESPN's Jen Schroeder: 'I don't think they're going to be the big, bad Oklahoma Sooners that they've been'
NORMAN, Okla. — ESPN's Jen Schroeder is one of the best in the college softball business, so our ears always perk up when she makes a prediction—or call it a pair of predictions—like she did on the season five premier of the Out of the Box Podcast this week. And, well, they're ones Sooner Nation surely won't necessarily agree with.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Kentucky basketball: Media stunned by Wildcats' home loss to Arkansas
Arkansas absolutely blistered Kentucky's defense in an 88-73 Razorback victory at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks shot 66.7% from 2, 44.4% from behind the 3-point arc and 83.3% from the free throw line, taking advantage of their chances to score in the paint and in transition, two areas the Wildcats likely wanted to slow down going in.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win at Kentucky
The Arkansas Razorbacks picked up a signature win on the road with their 88-73 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats inside Rupp Arena in Lexington (Ky.). The Hogs improved to 17-7 on the year and 6-5 in SEC play with their fifth straight conference win. The Razorbacks led 41-40 following a...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said prior to showdown against No. 1 Purdue
The Hawkeyes are red-hot after winning three straight home games, but it's going to get significantly tougher on Thursday night when they head to Mackey Arena. Iowa is slated to take on No. 1 Purdue, who is led by likely national player of the year Zach Edey. Prior to the matchup, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss his squad, Purdue, if he can appreciate the moments with his son Connor and more. Here's everything that he had to say.
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Big, bruising back Braylen Russell puts forth a top 10 as recruitment heats up
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11605044" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60&channel=college-football&key=11605044&pcid=7c3b16c3-1c2d-4997-a519-b01442510b60"></div><p></p><p></p><p>Running back <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Braylen-Russell-46117574" target="_blank">Braylen Russell</a></b> has released a top 10 list of programs pursuing him. Russell, out of Benton (Ark.) High School listed, in no particular order, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Baylor, Purdue, Kansas, Kansas State and Cincinnati.</p><p>Russell, a big 6-2, 230-pound, bruiser of a back, is a four-star prospect rated as the No. 15 running back in the nation and the No. 2 player from the state of Arkansas' 2024 class by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite index. He is also considered a four-star prospect in the 247Sports exclusive rankings, coming in as the No. 19 running back in America and the No. 2 player from the Natural State.</p><figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 620px)" /><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(min-width: 900px)" /><img src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" data-src="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/909/440/10440909.jpg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" /></picture><figcaption>2024 running back Braylen Russell <span class="meta">(Photo: Danny West, 247Sports)</span></figcaption></figure><p>"I describe my game as I can be a big power back or turn into a speed back and out run defenders," Russell told 247Sports Jason Scheer. "When I am a power back I’m looking for contact and breaking tackles and winning. When I’m a speed back I’m looking to break a tackle and get 20 yards."</p><p><span>Russell has visited Ole Miss before, making his way to the Oxford campus multiple times in the spring and summer. He says he will likely have a decision around the first of next year, meaning he may not plan to sign in December. </span></p>
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
CU linebacker transfer addition Demouy Kennedy adds four-star transfer rating
A four-star prospect coming out of Theodore (Ala.) High in 2020, Demouy Kennedy has maintained blue-chip status as a Colorado transfer commit, after three years in Tuscaloosa. Kennedy was given a .90, four-star transfer rating on 247Sports. Kennedy saw action in a total of 24 games at Alabama, primarily as...
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
BREAKING: Georgia defensive tackle Justin Terrell commits to Wake Forest
Wake Forest continued their quest to restock the cupboard on the defensive line and got good news when defensive tackle Justin "JT" Terrell announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons. Terrell chose the Deacs over offers from ECU, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Memphis, and Troy. During his junior season he amassed...
