Chris Brown Apologizes To Robert Glasper For Being ‘Mean’, Blames Academy For Grammys Loss

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock/Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection

Chris Brown, 33, is showing everyone that he directly apologized to Robert Glasper, 44, after negatively reacting to the artist winning a 2023 Grammy Award in the Best R&B Album category over him. The singer took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of a direct message he sent to Robert to congratulate him and explain that his previous rant wasn’t about him, but about the Academy responsible for the Grammys. He also included three different emojis, including a shrugging person, praying hands, and a red heart, that were added over the photo.

“Congratulations my brother.. I would like to apologize if you took offense to my reaction at the Grammys,” Chris wrote in the message. “You were not the intended target and I know I came off really rude and mean. “After doing my research I actually think your [sic] amazing. THE ORGANIZATION ISNT DOING US BLACKS OUR DUE DILIGENCE. YOU AND I SHOULD never be in the same categor[y].. two totally different vibes and genres.”

“So from one Black man to another.. CONGRATULATIONS,” he added. “HOPE YOU ARE ABLE TO FEED YOUR FAMILY FOR LIFE. God bless my G.”

Robert with one of his Grammy Awards. ( Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock)

Chris’ apology comes after he received a large amount of backlash for the behavior he publicly displayed after Robert was declared the winner of the award over him. “Bro who the f*** is this? Y’all playing,” he wrote with some laughing emojis, in one of the now deleted posts he shared to his Instagram story. Other messages spoke about the piano player, and thoughts about how he could have won the award. “I gotta get my skills up,” he wrote. “Ima start playing the harmonica.”

Like his original reaction, Chris’ apology to Robert also received backlash. Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis shared the screenshot on his Twitter account along with an added caption that included Chris’ quote about Robert “taking offense” to his reaction about his Grammys loss. It wasn’t long before his followers started sharing comments with their thoughts on the apology.

“Chris said he would LIKE to apologize, not that he was actually apologizing and continued accordingly,” one follower wrote. “Chris Brown is 33 years old. There is no excuse for his deeply disrespectful rant yesterday or for this silly little piece of a non-apology. Where are this man’s people?” another asked.

Robert, who won five of his 11 Grammy Award nominations, hadn’t yet replied to Chris at the time he shared the apology screenshot. It’s unknown if he’s read it since then or if he had read it at the time of Chris’ public post.

Related
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Looks Glum On Morning Outing After Wife Jennifer Lopez Was Caught Scolding Him At The Grammys — See Photos

Whether in the audience at the Grammys or strolling down the streets of Santa Monica, it's a sure bet Ben Affleck will be looking a bit glum. The Argo actor appeared downcast while leaving a coffee shop in California on Monday, February 6, the day after he went viral for being scolded by his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at the music awards show.Affleck rocked a blue plaid shirt, faded jeans and hid behind dark sunglasses while walking by himself during the morning outing. On Sunday, February 5, the Good Will Hunting star accompanied the "On the Floor" vocalist to music's biggest...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Lizzo and Myke Wright Make Grammy Weekend Debut as Couple at Clive Davis Gala: 'Hard Launch'

As the singer took the stage to perform at the star-studded gala, her boyfriend showed his support as her sharp-dressed date Lizzo is already a winner this weekend. The three-time Grammy Award holder, 34, and boyfriend Myke Wright made what she seems to be designating their official couple's debut on Saturday at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, where Wright, 35, cheered on his girlfriend during a live performance. "Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event, which has been a Grammy...
The Independent

Moment Beyoncé turned down drink from Jay-Z at 2023 Grammys sparks hilarious reactions

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.But...
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
hotnewhiphop.com

LisaRaye McCoy Accuses Kylie Jenner Of Copying Her Look With Lion’s Head Gown

“We did it 1st baby,” said LisaRaye as she accused Kylie of duplicating her style. Imitation is the highest form of flattery, or so they say, and LisaRaye McCoy is claiming Kylie Jenner copied her look. Jenner recently made a show-stopping appearance at the Schiaparelli runway show for Paris Fashion Week. The mogul wore Schiaparelli gown complete with a faux fur lion’s head—a look that was also featured in the show.
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch

JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
EW.com

Questlove says Will Smith was going to make a surprise appearance during the Grammys' hip-hop tribute

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a star-studded tribute that very nearly included the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Questlove, who curated the 14-minute-long celebration that aired on Sunday evening, revealed that Will Smith was originally set to make a surprise appearance during the performance but ultimately had to back out because it coincided with the filming of Bad Boys 4.
Essence

WanMor, The Sons Of Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, Had A Time At The Grammys

The up-and-coming R&B boy band WanMor performed with Motown legends at the awards show and met all of music's biggest stars. R&B group WanMor is keeping the talent in the family! WanMor members are the sons of Boyz II Men’s. They hit the Grammys stage on Sunday night with music legends Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson for an electrifying Motown tribute. The boys, Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco – who all share their father’s first and last name, sang alongside Wonder and Robinson to perform The Temptations’ “The Way You Do the Things You Do” and Smokey and The Miracles’ song “Tears of a Clown.”
