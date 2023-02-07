ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award

PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy,...
Why Chiefs DE Frank Clark is Nick's 'Change-Maker' of Super Bowl LVII | What's Wright?

Super Bowl LVII highlights Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes and both teams' elite offenses featuring A.J. Brown and Travis Kelce, but who are other key X-factors to watch? Experts say that football is won in the trenches as the Kansas City Chiefs hot d-line will square off against the Philadelphia Eagles elite o-line. Watch as Nick Wright highlights DE Frank Clark as his 'change-maker,' sponsored by Visa.
