ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon Reveals Mila Kunis' Reaction To Her Viral Red Carpet Pics With Ashton Kutcher: 'You Guys Look So Awkward'

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ubs4U_0kejUwsm00
mega

Mila Kunis had some strong thoughts about those pictures of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon .

During the Legally Blonde star's Monday, February 6, appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the Big Little Lies alum told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the Black Swan star let her hubby and Witherspoon herself know they needed to step it up in the chemistry department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjq3b_0kejUwsm00
mega

“She even emailed us last night,” the blonde beauty said of Kunis. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

Despite all of the fan backlash, Witherspoon could not stop gushing — and poking fun — at Kutcher. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she continued. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlJu6_0kejUwsm00
mega

The two Hollywood A-listers went viral after posing together at the Thursday, February 2, premiere of their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine , where they seemed to be a bit distant on the red carpet.

"Actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain ’s school of promotion cause…what is this," one Twitter user wrote above the infamous photos of Witherspoon and Kutcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40obru_0kejUwsm00
mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos," another person chimed in before an additional user sarcastically added, "I choose to believe the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon romcom is about to be so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama."

The new Netflix movie, out on Friday, February 10, focuses on two longtime friends who are polar opposites. Debbie (Witherspoon) is a single mother who lives in Los Angeles, while Peter (Kutcher) is a New York City bachelor, and their platonic dynamic may or may not turn into a romantic one.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Is A 'Big Hit' With The Actor's Friends, Insider Reveals: 'They're Having A Wonderful Time'

Though Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have only been seeing one another for a short time period, it seems like she fits into his life perfectly. “Brad and Ines are having a really wonderful time with each other,” an insider noted of the duo. “Their relationship feels comfortable and playful.”The jewelry designer is a “big hit with Brad’s friends” the source continued, adding that the age gap “isn’t an issue for either of them.”The Babylon star, 59, is almost three decades older than his lady, but he has “more energy than ever," according to the source.The pair are “excited...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
ETOnline.com

Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her

Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
OK! Magazine

Priscilla Presley Calls Out Mystery 'Individual' Who 'Bought Their Way Into The Family' Following Lisa Marie Presley Will Drama

Priscilla Presley is speaking out against the drama surrounding her family following the tragic passing of her daughter, Lisa Marie, who died on Thursday, January 12. "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," she said in a statement shared on Friday, February 3. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.""There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family," the...
Upworthy

Brad Pitt gives the best response when asked why he wore a skirt to movie premiere

Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 11, 2022. It has since been updated. Brad Pitt made quite a statement as he showed up in a skirt during the press tour of his latest movie "Bullet Train." The actor wore the knee-length skirt to the premiere of his upcoming action comedy at Berlin’s Zoo Palast theater on Tuesday, July 19. Pitt also showed off his leg tattoos in the process. He donned a brown and blush ensemble including a half-buttoned shirt, a grouping of statement necklaces and motorcycle boots. The "Fight Club" actor appeared to be the only actor dressed for the weather as a record heatwave sweeps through Europe. Pitt even made a joke about it. When asked why he chose to wear the skirt for the premiere, HuffPost reported that he simply responded, “The breeze."
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable As She Barely Wears Any Makeup In Latest TikTok — Watch!

Is that you, Kim Kardashian? The star, who typically looks glammed up, kept it au naturel in her latest TikTok video. "My first tik tok without North. I’m feeling myself!" the 42-year-old captioned the video of herself wearing a white tank top and jeans as she did her skincare routine in the bathroom. Later on, the reality star sipped her coffee as she looked at the camera. Kardashian's face looked dewy as she applied a product, and it looked like she was hardly wearing any makeup. 'WHEEL OF FORTUNE' VIEWERS BLAME KIM KARDASHIAN FOR VANNA WHITE'S 'HIDEOUS' OUFIT INSPIRATION: 'NO!'Of...
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Refused Entry Into Marc Jacobs Show After Arriving Late: Watch

Lourdes Leon, 26, was denied entry into a Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York City on Thursday, February 2, and the entire incident was captured in a TikTok video. Madonna‘s daughter was seen arriving at the Park Avenue Armory with a male friend, but security stopped her at the stairs and refused to let her inside. According to the TikTok, Lourdes had arrived at the show exactly at 6 PM, which is when it started. Ironically, the brunette bombshell was named the face of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Daughter Malti Marie Jonas Makes Public Debut in Louboutins at Jonas Brothers’ Walk of Fame Ceremony

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas made an adorable public debut at the Jonas Brothers’ Hollywood Walk Fame ceremony today. The 1-year-old supported her father and uncles as they received the 2,745th star in Los Angeles. Malti Marie looked cute and cozy for her first public appearance. The toddler was photographed in her mother’s arms wearing a cream tweed outfit that included a jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with a white undershirt and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Fans Ridicule Kim Kardashian After North & Saint West Land Movie Voiceover Roles: 'Monetizing The Kids ... Great Parenting'

Following in their mom's footsteps! More than a year after Kim Kardashian lent her voice for the animated Paw Patrol flick, the studio announced not only will she back for the sequel, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, but her two eldest kids nabbed roles as well.However, social media wasn't too happy to hear about 9-year-old North West and 7-year-old Saint West's new gigs, especially given the recent "nepo baby" debacle."Why do we keep making these people have more money than EVER necessary in life? Why is this family given so much for zero talent?" questioned one Instagram user. "It's really...
HAWAII STATE
netflixjunkie.com

‘Woman is class!’ Pregnant Kate Middleton Had Netizens’ Jaws Dropped When She Played Hockey In Heels in 2012

Princess of Wales has class and is sporty to join the fun without any fuss. Before she became the wife of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Cambridge, Catherine ‘Kate’ Middleton was (and still is) an accomplished and elegant sportsperson. And guess what? she knows the way with the heels. Those high-inch painful footwears are perhaps the last thing to come between the princess and her love for sports and outings. And this was a fact proven when she visited her alma mater and re-lived her school days back in the year 2012.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

194K+
Followers
7K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy