Reese Witherspoon Reveals Mila Kunis' Reaction To Her Viral Red Carpet Pics With Ashton Kutcher: 'You Guys Look So Awkward'

Mila Kunis had some strong thoughts about those pictures of Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon .

During the Legally Blonde star's Monday, February 6, appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, the Big Little Lies alum told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager the Black Swan star let her hubby and Witherspoon herself know they needed to step it up in the chemistry department.

“She even emailed us last night,” the blonde beauty said of Kunis. “She goes, ‘You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.’ ... It’s just fun ‘cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other ‘cause I’ve loved her for so long.”

Despite all of the fan backlash, Witherspoon could not stop gushing — and poking fun — at Kutcher. “He’s so professional. He’s the funniest guy,” she continued. “I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he’d wear a funny outfit, I’d text Mila. I’d be like, ‘What is he wearing?’”

The two Hollywood A-listers went viral after posing together at the Thursday, February 2, premiere of their new romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine , where they seemed to be a bit distant on the red carpet.

"Actors playing romantic leads always need to go to the oscar isaac and jessica chastain ’s school of promotion cause…what is this," one Twitter user wrote above the infamous photos of Witherspoon and Kutcher.

"I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos," another person chimed in before an additional user sarcastically added, "I choose to believe the Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon romcom is about to be so spicy they needed to look like they hated each other for the press tour to avoid drama."

The new Netflix movie, out on Friday, February 10, focuses on two longtime friends who are polar opposites. Debbie (Witherspoon) is a single mother who lives in Los Angeles, while Peter (Kutcher) is a New York City bachelor, and their platonic dynamic may or may not turn into a romantic one.