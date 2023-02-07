Read full article on original website
Nia Long Was Told She Looked “Too Sophisticated” And “Too Old” For ‘Charlie’s Angels’
Nia Long has revealed that she was passed over for a role in 2000’s Charlie’s Angels because she was deemed “too sophisticated” and “old” to act alongside Drew Barrymore. During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the iconic actor was asked about her decision to pass on the film and star in Big Momma’s House instead, with Long clearing the air while also praising Lucy Liu, who would eventually land the role she was seeking of Alex Munday.More from VIBE.comIce-T Refutes Rumored Beef With 'Law & Order' Star Christopher Meloni'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Makes Streaming History'The Irrational' Series Starring Jesse L. Martin Ordered By...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
Meet the Men Privileged Enough to Date Mary J. Blige, the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul
Bronx native Mary J. Blige is known for being the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul music. Since the '90s Mary's soulful-meets-raspy sound has helped fans work their way through breakups, find confidence, and appreciate their loved ones. So, it comes as no surprise that Mary always gets her flower from fans and industry peers.
Meagan Good Shares Takeaways From Marriage To Ex, DeVon Franklin
On a recent episode of The View, Meagan Good shared a few lessons she learned from her 10-year marriage to DeVon Franklin, which ended in 2021. “I’ve learned a lot about myself,” she shared four-minutes and thirty-five seconds into the interview. “I’ve rediscovered myself in a lot of ways.”More from VIBE.comMeagan Good & DeVon Franklin Announce Relationship Book, ‘The Wait’DJ Mustard's Ex-Wife Seeking $80K Per Month In Child SupportThe Game Is Ready To Put A Ring On It: "All You Gotta Do Is Show Up For Me" Good also gave her Harlem co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, her sentiments for being instrumental in healing from...
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'
50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
Nia Long Says “I Have My Eye On One Person” Following Split From Ime Udoka
Nia Long recently visited the Drew Barrymore Show, where she opened up a bit about dating following her public split from Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Back in September 2022, Long called it quits after finding out her long time partner was allegedly having an affair with a team staffer. Now, the Hollywood star has revealed that she has, indeed, been thinking about getting back into the dating pool. More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan Addresses Public Breakup With Lori Harvey In 'SNL' MonologueKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With Interracial StoriesNia Long Was Told She Looked "Too Sophisticated"...
Blue Ivy Joined Her Mother Beyoncé For a Song On Stage For the First Time
On Saturday night, Beyoncé performed at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai, her first live show since 2018. If that wasn't momentous enough, she welcomed her daughter Blue Ivy on stage to sing along with her, and fans are certain the musical icon's daughter will be following in her mom's footsteps.
Bobby Brown Now 2023 : Age, Net Worth, Musician Lost Two of His Children In Addition to Losing Ex-Wife, Whitney Houston
Bobby Brown is probably reminscing the existence of the dear loved ones that he lost today on his birthday-his two children, Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown, and ex-wife, legendary singer, Whitney Houston. According to a July 2022 article published on Sportskeeda, Brown resumed his TV career by starring in his reality series, "Bobby Brown: Every Little Step." The series gives audiences a glimpse of the daily life in the Brown household, according to the same article published on Sportskeeda.
Michael B. Jordan Speaks About Lori Harvey Split on SNL: It Was 'My Very First Public Breakup'
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey Live from Studio 8H, it's Michael B. Jordan! The actor, 35, hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time over the weekend, where he was joined by Lil Baby, who served as the evening's musical guest. During his opening monologue, Jordan detailed how he "went through my very first public breakup," referring to his split from Lori Harvey in June 2022 after more than a year of dating. "Most people...
Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'
Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
Rickey Smiley Reveals Details Of “Standing Ovation” For His Late Son, Brandon
'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
Another Celebrity Kid Is Headed To Spelman College
Stars Dondré and Salli Richardson-Whitfield couldn't be more excited to send their daughter to the esteemed school. 'Your path to becoming a greater woman starts in the fall.’. Actor Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield have a child leaving the nest this fall. Their 17-year-old daughter, Parker Whitfield, will...
Porsha Williams Addresses Butt-Lift Rumors in Silky, Curve-Clinging Pajamas
The RHOA alum took a moment out of her honeymoon to discuss her “perfectly formed posterior.”. Porsha Williams is doing some serious honeymooning, and she's dressing for the occasion. As proven in her recent Instagram posts, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has a stellar outfit for every day of her trip to Malta. And don't worry: She's got nighttime covered too.
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Reveal the Sweet Story Behind Their Wedding Dance: 'It Was Ethereal'
"I saw no one and heard no one because I was locked in his eyes," says McCarthy, who married Wahlberg in St. Charles, Illinois in 2014 When Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg made their first red carpet appearance together at a charity event in the summer of 2013, they had no idea that night would set the scene — and the soundtrack — for their intimate wedding the following year. The couple, who had been privately dating for about a month at the time, were attending a celebrity Dancing with...
Michael B. Jordan Admits Breakup With Lori Harvey Was For The Best: ‘I’m In My Light’ Now
Michael B. Jordan isn’t looking back after his split from the gorgeous Lori Harvey. “I’m a firm believer in that what’s for you is what’s for you, and coming out of that situation — not to give it, you know, any energy and kind of move from that — is you know, it was an experience for me to grow and learn,” the actor, 35, told CBS’ Gayle King during a recent interview, shared on Feb. 8. Furthermore, the Black Panther star is declaring the upcoming year to be all his.
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
