Three qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber matches

By Bryan Rose
 3 days ago

Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Carmella are heading to Montreal.

Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Carmella are all set to enter the Elimination Chamber later this month.

The final three spots in the men’s and women's matches were filled during Monday’s Raw. Priest pinned Angelo Dawkins to advance, while Montez Ford pinned Elias. Both now advance to the February 18 event, where they will meet Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargno, and Austin Theory in a match for the WWE United States Championship.

Carmella pinned Candice LeRae in a match that also featured Michin and Piper Niven. With the win, Carmella will now face Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya. The winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will meet Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in April.

Here is the updated lineup for Elimination Chamber:

WWE Elimination Chamber, Saturday, February 18, 8 p.m. Eastern time on Peacock & WWE Network --

  • Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Edge & Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley
  • Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Montez Ford
  • Elimination Chamber match, winner challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania: Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Cross vs. Natalya vs. Carmella

