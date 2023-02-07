Three qualify for WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Carmella are heading to Montreal.

The final three spots in the men’s and women's matches were filled during Monday’s Raw. Priest pinned Angelo Dawkins to advance, while Montez Ford pinned Elias. Both now advance to the February 18 event, where they will meet Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargno, and Austin Theory in a match for the WWE United States Championship.

Carmella pinned Candice LeRae in a match that also featured Michin and Piper Niven. With the win, Carmella will now face Asuka, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya. The winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will meet Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in April.

