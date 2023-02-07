Read full article on original website
East Mills uses big 2nd, 3rd quarters to roll to regional win
(Malvern) – The East Mills girls basketball team used a big run in the middle of the game to pull away for a postseason win over Sidney Thursday night. The Wolverines (18-4) outscored Sidney 30-7 between the second and third quarters en route to a 47-28 win in a Class 1A First Round Regional contest.
Creston's Morrison talks commitment to Iowa Central
(Creston) -- Creston senior Ty Morrison has been around football his entire life. The son of Creston head football coach Brian Morrison will continue to be a part of his life for the next two years thanks to his commitment to Iowa Central. "I'm very excited," Morrison said about his...
Injury-plagued Glenwood wrestlers finally healthy, looking to clean up at Class 2A districts
(Glenwood) -- With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Glenwood wrestlers are gearing up for Saturday, when they will host the Class 2A district tournament. Having been plagued by injuries since day one, the Rams are finally healthy and set to punch their tickets to the state tournament. “We...
Lewis Central's defense flusters Glenwood, avenges prior loss
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central girls basketball followed its game plan to perfection on Tuesday night to avenge an earlier defeat. Forty-nine days after an overtime loss at the hands of Glenwood (12-8), the 4A No. 10 Titans (14-4) got even with a 49-34 win for their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Men's College Basketball (2/9): Victories for Northwest Missouri State, Kansas City
(KMAland) -- Kansas City and Northwest Missouri State both grabbed wins in men's regional college basketball action. Iowa (15-9, 7-6): A slow start doomed Iowa in an 87-73 loss to No. 1 Purdue (23-2, 12-2). Kris Murray led the Hawkeyes with 24 points while Filip Rebraca added 17 points. Patrick McCaffery came off the bench for nine points and five steals, and Tony Perkins accounted for eight points.
College Baseball Scoreboard (2/9): Northwest Missouri State falls
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in regional college baseball on Thursday. Check out the scoreboard below. Northwestern Oklahoma State 11 Northwest Missouri State 4.
Sidney's Peters finds perfect spot at Grand View
(Sidney) -- Sidney senior Nik Peters gets to continue his football career at one of the nation's top NAIA programs. Peters recently signed to play at Grand View. "It's great," Peters said about his commitment. "I've thought about this my whole life. It shows everyone how hard I worked. It feels good to be seen."
Treynor completes season sweep of Underwood
(Treynor) -- For a fifth straight season, Treynor swept the season series with rival Underwood. Timely shooting and stellar defense led the Cardinals (14-6) to a 63-56 win over the Eagles (17-3). “I thought it was a gritty win,” Treynor head coach Scott Rucker. “Both teams played really hard, both...
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Stifling defense leads Treynor to stunning blowout win over Underwood
(Treynor) -- Treynor girls basketball dominated from start to finish en route to a 59-25 victory over Underwood Tuesday in the regular season finale. The Class 2A No. 10 Cardinals (19-2) smothered the Class 2A No. 9 Eagles (17-3) defensively to win in emphatic fashion, avenging their loss earlier in the season.
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life FuneralName:Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowellPronunciation: Age:45From:…
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Midori Kimball, 89 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Cedric Nelson, 22 of Clearfield, formerly of Lenox
Location:Clearfield Christian Church ~ Clearfield, Iowa. Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ February 9, 2023. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 4 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given in Cedric's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa.
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Exira Lutheran Church. Burial will be held at a later date in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Robert “Bob” Figgins, 75, of Brayton, formerly of Atlantic, died Monday, February 6, 2023, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in...
Nodaway County accident injures 2
(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.
Clarinda Council awards bid for recreation trail expansion project
(Clarinda) – Clarinda city officials have awarded a bid for the expansion of a recreational trail in the community. By a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council awarded a bid to Bluffs Paving & Utility of Crescent for an expansion of the city’s recreation trail from 6th Street to 11th Street, running parallel to East Washington Street. City Manager Gary McClarnon says Bluffs Paving & Utility was the low bidder on the project, coming in at $225,249.
Conception Junction man injured in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception) -- One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 136 roughly three miles east of Conception around 5:20 a.m. Authorities say a 2010 GMC Sierra, driven by 33-year-old Randy Busse of Conception Junction, was traveling eastbound when it began to slide on the snow and slush covered roadway. The patrol says the vehicle went off the south side of the road and struck a ditch before overturning and coming to rest on its top facing northeast.
