(Maryville) -- Two people were hurt in an two-vehicle accident near Maryville Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 just over five miles south of Maryville shortly after 6:25 a.m. Authorities say a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 20-year-old Sage Scanlan of Bolckow, was traveling northbound when it struck the rear of a northbound 2003 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 72-year-old Galen Gregory of Guilford. The patrol says the Blazer then traveled off the east side of the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning and striking a sign. Authorities says the Blazer came to rest on its wheels off of the east side of the road facing south, while the Wrangler came to a controlled stop on the shoulder.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO