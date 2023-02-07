Read full article on original website
Perspective: A basketball team in Alabama forfeited a game because it was on the Sabbath. Then the governor stepped in
When a Seventh-day Adventist school’s basketball team was scheduled to play in a tournament on the faith’s Sabbath, it had to forfeit the game. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stepped in to make sure this doesn’t happen again. State and local governments are often the first line for ensuring that religious accommodations are made, especially for religious minorities.
City of Anniston Announces 2023 Free Disposal Day & Brush Pickup Schedules
Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston released their 2023 brush pickup schedule and information on the 2023 free disposal day dates. Please note, the brush pickup schedule does not pertain to loose leaf pickup. For more information on either of these topics, please visit the city website.
weisradio.com
Mr. Elbert Columbus McCullough
Graveside services will be at 1:30 PM Friday, February 10th at Mt. Zion Independent Cemetery (Rhinehart). The family will receive friends from 11 AM until 1 PM Friday at the funeral home. Survivors include wife, Vester McCullough; sons, Robbie (Jane) McCullough, Steve McCullough, Richard (Darlene) McCullough, Michael McCullough and Edward...
weisradio.com
June Jam Returns to Fort Payne in 2023
The June Jam returns to Fort Payne on June 3rd of this year (2023) according to an announcement from ALABAMA members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. That announcement came as the band members recently accepted the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Banquet along with Lisa Cook, wife of late ALABAMA member Jeff Cook. June Jam is expected to return at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
UAB and RMC Announcing New Affiliation
Birmingham, AL – The University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Health System and The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) take a step forward for rural healthcare with a Letter of Intent to affiliate.
weisradio.com
Mr. Timothy Wayne Sanders
Mr. Timothy Wayne Sanders, 70, Centre – a Celebration of Life will be 2pm Friday at St. MARY’S United Methodist Church, Centre, with interment following at Pratt Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6pm Thursday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
New Church of the Highlands Huntsville campus taking shape
A second campus of Church of the Highlands is currently under construction in Huntsville. The church off Whitesburg Drive complements the existing Huntsville campus that opened in July 2019 at 330 Nance Road. The Birmingham-based church, Alabama’s largest church, now has 25 branch locations across the state and in Georgia....
Alabama June Jam 2023: Country music legends reviving classic event
Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce awards banquets are probably all pretty nice, but this one must’ve been more exciting than most. During the Feb. 7 banquet, Alabama frontman Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry announced the band will revive their beloved June Jam concert this year. The event is planned for June 3 at the Dekalb County VFW Fair Grounds in Fort Payne, the band’s hometown.
13 North Alabama students nominated to US Service Academies
Almost 50 Alabama students were nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Senator Tommy Tuberville — with 13 of those here in the Tennessee Valley.
WHNT-TV
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees (News 19 at 5)
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. Alabama Music Hall of Fame Announces 2023 Inductees …. The Alabama Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of inductees for 2023. City Councilman Devyn Keith Faces Additional Theft …. Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, February 10th, 2023
Chris Hunter, 42 of Centre – Probation Revocation (x7);. James Hancock. 30 of Fort Dale, Alabama – Alias Writ of Arrest/Sexual Abuse;. Andrew Chandler, 44 of Cedar Bluff – Non-Support/Child;. Ted Sweat, 45 of Leesburg – Court Order;. and. Ashley Bice, 31 of Steele – Court...
weisradio.com
Mrs. Carolyn Ruth Woods
Mrs. Carolyn Ruth Woods, 74, Centre. Celebration of Life will be 1pm Saturday at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Centre, with interment in the Cherokee Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be 4-6pm Friday at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
WTVCFOX
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
