Storm Girls Season Ends, Owls Win Streak Snapped By Rockets
PAYNESVILLE – Morris/Benson Area’s season came to an end with a 12-0 loss to River Lakes in the section 6A quarterfinals from Paynesville. Sofia Hess scored four goals for the Stars, Madi Wendlandt had two goals and an assist, Abby Storms scored twice and Kaydence Roeske stopped all 15 shots she saw.
Pederson’s Late Goal Lifts Storm Past North Stars
BENSON – Brady Pederson scored with 27 seconds left in regulation to break a tie and give MBA a thrilling 5-4 victory over Prairie Centre from the Benson Civic Center. Eli Fletcher scored 33 seconds into the third to give the Stars a 4-3 lead. Zach Wrobleski’s second goal of the night at 9:20 tied it for the Storm.
Dawn Lynn Driggins
Dawn Driggins, age 58 of Litchfield, Minnesota, formerly of Morris, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Meeker Manor in Litchfield, MN. Visitation for Dawn Driggins will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cyrus, MN.
M.Y Beauty Opens in Fergus Falls
(Fergus Falls, Minn.) – Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce that M.Y Beauty has joined Lunar E’Clips Salon at 643 W. Fir Avenue. Owner Mackenzie Young is a certified eyelash technician and early-stage business owner. Young is currently enrolled in cosmetology school and upon completion this spring, she plans to expand services to include waxing, nails, hair, facials, and spray tans.
Highway 23 4-lane project to begin April 3rd...detour to take traffic through Regal
(Willmar MN-) Construction of the Highway 23 4-lane project begins in Kandiyohi County this spring. MnDot Construction Project Supervisor for the Highway 23 South Gap is Al Setrum, who says they recently opened bids to widen the 7 miles of highway from north of New London all the way to the Paynesville Bypass...
Check Out Photos Of How The Amish Ice Fish In Minnesota With Sweet Wagon House
I doubt you'll find a better-built fish house than this one spotted on a Minnesota Lake. I've never personally witnessed Amish people ice fishing, but that's what happened this last weekend. Photos were posted to an ice fishing group commending the Amish on their handy work. A lot of people...
Author Peter Bremer Reading at the Morris Library Thursday 2-23
Are you a writer of fiction or non-fiction? It’s easier than you might think to self-publish your work. Author Peter Bremer shares his experiences in self-publishing several books of fantasy and science fiction, offering guidance and tips in navigating the hiring of editors, typographers and cover artists, pricing your book, making sure your work is available in multiple formats, and marketing yourself. He will read from his newest book, The Forever Stone and Other Tales as well as his debut young adult novel, Treetops, which won the Imadjin Award for Best Young Adult Novel at the Imaginarium Conference in 2021.
Douglas County Death Investigation Active Again
(Chambers County, TX) — A woman who fatally shot a man from Douglas County nearly five years ago has now been charged with killing her husband in Texas. Sarah Jean Hartsfield of Chambers County, Texas, is being held on a $5 million bond after the death of her latest husband, 46-year-old Joseph Hartsfield. He was reportedly her fifth husband. In the shooting back in 2018 in Garfield, Minnesota Hartsfield was not charged in the shooting death of her then-boyfriend, David Bragg. An investigation determined that she was acting in self-defense. However, Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson now says “Our investigation is considered ‘active’ again once again.
