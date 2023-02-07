Are you a writer of fiction or non-fiction? It’s easier than you might think to self-publish your work. Author Peter Bremer shares his experiences in self-publishing several books of fantasy and science fiction, offering guidance and tips in navigating the hiring of editors, typographers and cover artists, pricing your book, making sure your work is available in multiple formats, and marketing yourself. He will read from his newest book, The Forever Stone and Other Tales as well as his debut young adult novel, Treetops, which won the Imadjin Award for Best Young Adult Novel at the Imaginarium Conference in 2021.

MORRIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO