Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Coach Asked If Super Bowl Is a ‘Must-Win’ Game

By Patrick Andres
 3 days ago

The reporter was probably trying to be clever.

With Super Bowl week bringing together the largest contingent of sports media members of any North American sporting event asking all sorts of questions, there are bound to be a few duds.

Take, for instance, a query directed toward Eagles coach Nick Sirianni at his media availability Monday night ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

"Is this a must-win game?" a reporter yelled.

"Yeah," Sirianni deadpanned.

It's not the first time such a question has been raised ahead of the Big Game. In Jan. 2017, a member of the Falcons fielded the same inquiry ahead of Atlanta's 34-28 overtime loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

For those new to the NFL, it must be said: yes, the Super Bowl is a must-win game, the end-all, be-all of professional American football. It is not a best-of-seven series like the World Series, NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Final, nor a two-legged event like some important soccer matches.

Philadelphia will meet Kansas City for all the marbles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.

