ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place

Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?

At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

ASD students will have a longer lunch time next school year

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. An update on...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder

Retrial begins for Wasilla man accused of killing 15-month-old daughter in 2008. Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, Superior Court Judge Patrick McKay asked Allison to confirm his rejection of a plea deal the state offered before the trial got underway. Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it...
WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

New Anchorage daycare teaches children in Hmong and English

On a recent Thursday, Chue Hang opened a small door to greet a classroom of toddlers at her new daycare. “Good morning!” she said. “Nyob zoo!” some responded in Hmong. Hang is the director of the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska — a daycare she started in Midtown Anchorage in November. She said she wanted to help support and educate Hmong people like herself, and also to offer child care in a city that is strapped for options.
ANCHORAGE, AK
The Northern Light

The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska

Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage

Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Anchorage Assembly has voted to postpone indefinitely a...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast: Feb. 7, 2023

The remains of Gary Sotheden, initially reported missing in 1977, have finally been identified. The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kinyradio.com

Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
OMAHA, NE
alaskasnewssource.com

Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pottery studio is turning out handcrafted works of art, all for a good cause. Turnagain Ceramics hosted its Throw-a-Thon event Saturday, where students and members created hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. “We’re super excited to be able to provide as many bowls...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
ANCHORAGE, AK

Comments / 0

Community Policy