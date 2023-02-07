Read full article on original website
Weddings are resuming at Alaska courthouses — here’s how to get married in Alaska
For the Alaska Court System, Friday is wedding day. After a break of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person wedding ceremonies have resumed at Alaska’s courthouses. Anchorage, the busiest state courthouse for weddings, resumed knot-tying Jan. 20, and Palmer will follow suit March 3. Most of...
Catching up: Researchers track 6,000 Alaskans’ paths after their 2005 high school graduations
A collection of yearbooks from 2005, seen on Wednesday, show images of the graduating classes at Anchorage’s high schools. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Anchorage, Alaska (Alaska Beacon)- Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up?. Slightly...
Embattled Anchorage nonprofit presents no proof it raised matching funds
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An update on an Alaska’s News Source investigation into a nonprofit group that received $750,000 in federal grant money uncovered questions regarding the group’s fundraising efforts. The Anchorage Assembly has already expressed serious concerns after Revive purchased a church with grant money intended to...
Paulette Simpson: The ticking demographic time bomb
Years ago, I attended a college commencement where a Jesuit priest offered graduates some good advice: When you’re about to make a big decision, first ask yourself, “How do I know, and what if I’m wrong?”. In short, consider the source of the knowledge that informs your...
Below average temperatures returning to much of Alaska
Dave Bronson: Everyone needs a place
Reflecting on more than a year and a half as mayor of Anchorage, I realize now more than ever, that the issue of homelessness touches nearly every aspect of our great. city. Whether we are talking Parks & Recreation, Police, Fire, or our Health Department homelessness touches every department within the Municipality. In the community, we know that homelessness is impacting our workforce, our small businesses, and our image as a top tourist destination. With that understanding, it is essential that we approach it effectively, compassionately, efficiently, and quickly.
Anchorage Assembly not ready to proceed with litigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly met Thursday afternoon for a rules committee meeting to discuss how to proceed with potential litigation and other topics. During the meeting, the assembly discussed their plans on how to change their three current emergency ordinances into regular ordinances, in order to make sure the processes continue into the future. Additionally, Assembly members discussed where they currently stand on moving forward with legal actions regarding investigations of former Department of Health Director Joe Gerace and Dave Bronson’s administration.
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
ASD students will have a longer lunch time next school year
Assembly devolves into community bashing, but Girdwood gets a win on Holton Hills, despite Constant harping
In the end, Girdwood got a win on Tuesday, if only because members of the Anchorage Assembly think the mayor of Anchorage is too incompetent to execute the transfer of a large parcel of Heritage Land Bank property to a private developer to build more housing in the community south of Anchorage.
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
New Anchorage daycare teaches children in Hmong and English
On a recent Thursday, Chue Hang opened a small door to greet a classroom of toddlers at her new daycare. “Good morning!” she said. “Nyob zoo!” some responded in Hmong. Hang is the director of the Hmoob Cultural Center of Alaska — a daycare she started in Midtown Anchorage in November. She said she wanted to help support and educate Hmong people like herself, and also to offer child care in a city that is strapped for options.
Anchorage Assembly presses mayoral administration to release investigative report
Anchorage woman leads medical mission to provide aid to earthquake victims in Turkey
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, Teresa Gray was packing up medical supplies in her South Anchorage home, preparing for a series of flights that would take her to the epicenter of an earthquake on the border of Turkey and Syria that has claimed over 11,000 lives. “One of the...
The legal definition of consent has been updated in Alaska
Last year, Reps. Geran Tarr, a Democrat from Anchorage, introduced House Bill 5. According to Tarr’s website, it was a two year effort to craft a bill to change the 40-year-old definition of consent. The bill became a part of Republican Reps. Sara Rasmussen’s House Bill 325, which was...
Police forward charges from multiple school threats in Anchorage
Sen. Murkowski and Sullivan attend a second briefing on the flight path of the Chinese spy balloon. Senator Sullivan suggested heightened public transparency on the balloon, and the wider ramifications for national security, to keep Americans informed. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Anchorage Assembly has voted to postpone indefinitely a...
FastCast: Feb. 7, 2023
The remains of Gary Sotheden, initially reported missing in 1977, have finally been identified. The APD has confirmed that officers are carrying Kloxxado, a form of naloxone in an email. Naloxone is a drug that is used to prevent opioid overdoses, Kloxxado is administered through a nasal spray and blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.
Nebraska man sentenced for assaulting flight attendent
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - A Nebraska man was sentenced on February 3rd, for assaulting a flight attendant on a commercial airline flight. According to court documents, on January 29, 2023, Denis McCraville, 70, of Omaha, Nebraska was a passenger abroad Delta Flight 2236 with service from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Anchorage, Alaska. While the aircraft was in flight, McCarville assaulted a flight attendant by striking her with his hand. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested McCarville when the plane landed at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.
Turnagain Ceramics hosts Throw-a-thon for the Empty Bowl Project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pottery studio is turning out handcrafted works of art, all for a good cause. Turnagain Ceramics hosted its Throw-a-Thon event Saturday, where students and members created hundreds of bowls for the Empty Bowl Project. “We’re super excited to be able to provide as many bowls...
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
