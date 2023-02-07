ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
FanSided

Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade

The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dallas, TX
NBA Analysis Network provides news & analysis about all 30 teams in the NBA.

