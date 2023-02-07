Read full article on original website
Jae Crowder Tweets After Suns Finally Trade Him
The Phoenix Suns have officially parted ways with Jae Crowder. He - per usual - expressed his views via Twitter.
This Bucks-Knicks Trade Sends Derrick Rose To Milwaukee
As the NBA’s deadline approaches, whispers are growing louder. The rumor mill is churning in overtime at the moment. The whole NBA-watching world has got their eyes on the stars. Everyone wants to know the biggest deals to go down on February 9th. At the same time, every deal...
Yardbarker
Lebron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, sit next to notable celebrity at Lakers game
Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance on Thursday night for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when their father had the chance to make history, and they were sitting next to an interesting guest. During the second quarter of the game, TNT was showing...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
sportszion.com
“I’m embarrassed to be a Lakers fan” Los Angeles’ Heartbroken fans expresses disappointment with Rob Pelinka after Kyrie Irving Mavs trade
Just as we predicted, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2027 first-round pick, and a first-round and a second-round pick in the 2029 NBA draft. As it seems to be a hijacking deal by the Mavericks,...
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Rockets Big Winners in Kevin Durant Trade to Suns
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. So why are the Houston Rockets a winner in the deal?
This Grizzlies-Nets Trade Sends Kevin Durant To Memphis
Who is the best player in the NBA? It’s not an easy question to answer. Many would go with Giannis Antetkoumnpo. Fair. You can also make the case for Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant still have cases to be made. Let’s ask an...
Disappointing News About Zion Williamson
According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson will not play in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
Bold Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle On Warriors
If you even step on the floor in the NBA Finals, you’re a good NBA player. That might sound crazy, but it’s true. Rotations shrink by the time the last round of the playoffs rolls around. Most Finalists roll out 9 or 10 guys that they know will...
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Russell Westbrook-D'Angelo Russell trade has been finalized
Early on Wednesday afternoon, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Lakers were in serious discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves regarding a trade that would bring them guard D’Angelo Russell while sending out Russell Westbrook. The proposed trade also involved the Utah Jazz and would have Westbrook become a member...
Utah Jazz updated draft picks after Russell Westbrook trade
The Utah Jazz picked up another first-round draft pick by working themselves into the Russell Westbrook trade. How many future picks do they have now?. The Utah Jazz began stockpiling first-round picks this summer with the blockbuster trades of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. It seemed likely they would follow that path with some of their other veterans but a brief flirtation with the top of the Western Conference standings and the playoff race delayed things a bit.
sportszion.com
“Do me a favor, stop telling us what you find interesting” Stephen A. Smith, Jay Williams get into explosive argument over Kyrie Irving
We are all familiar with Stephen A. Smith’s strong reaction and straight, harsh opinion over many trendy agendas. In the last episode of ESPN’s First Take on Monday, another vivid illustration of the analyst’s fiery comment was provided. Stephen A. co-hosted the show First Take on ESPN,...
Lakers Trade Grades For D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, And Jarred Vanderbilt
The Lakers have traded Russell Westbrook to acquire D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt in a 3-team trade.
NBA Fans React To Jeanie Buss Giving A Back Massage To Dwyane Wade: "Caught In 4K."
Jeanie Buss giving a back massage to Dwyane Wade pulls hilarious reactions from NBA fans.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
The Golden State Warriors Can Reportedly Save $131 Million If They Trade This Player
According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Golden State Warriors can save a lot of money if they trade James Wiseman.
This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jaden McDaniels To Cleveland
An NBA roster is like a puzzle. All of the pieces need to fit. Some teams have nearly got the entire picture. You can look at their roster and identify that one player type they need in order to be a complete group. If that player is a superstar, we’ve...
