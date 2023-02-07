ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterlington, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Sterlington Police Department make arrest in connection to Sterlington Middle School threat

UPDATE (2/7/2023) : According to the Sterlington Police Department, an arrest has been made in relation to threat made at Sterlington Middle School. The police continue to encourage parents to inform their children about the consequences of their actions when using social media. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Sterlington Police Department […]
STERLINGTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
JACKSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Hunting trip lands Farmerville man in the hospital with gunshot wound

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge near Pace Brown Road in the Dean community of Marion in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances that left a man wounded. NBC […]
MARION, LA
KNOE TV8

Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
MONROE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

$10,000 reward being offered for the arrest of 18-year-old Isszvian Webb

Crime Stoppers of North Delta will pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Isszvian Webb who is considered extremely dangerous. Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan said Webb is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at three officers Sunday multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy