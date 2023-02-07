Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office searches near Riverbend Elementary; area deemed safe
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Riverbend Elementary was put on lockdown for a short time this morning at 9:25 as a precaution as police looked for a suspect wanted on drug charges, according to a spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suspect’s car was spotted near the...
Deputies attempting to locate 4 persons of interest in West Monroe convenience store theft
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that took place at the J-Mart West convenience store in West Monroe, La. Deputies are attempting to identify four persons of interest in the photo below. If you have any information on […]
West Monroe Police searching for 2 unknown individuals after thefts take place in the area
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for two unknown individuals to talk to them about multiple thefts that have taken place in the area. If you know the identity of the unknown individuals or their whereabouts, be sure to contact detectives […]
UPDATE: Sterlington Police Department make arrest in connection to Sterlington Middle School threat
UPDATE (2/7/2023) : According to the Sterlington Police Department, an arrest has been made in relation to threat made at Sterlington Middle School. The police continue to encourage parents to inform their children about the consequences of their actions when using social media. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Sterlington Police Department […]
Union Parish man wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 41-year-old Wesley Dewayne Arnold. Arnold is described as a white man standing five feet and eight inches and weighs approximately 125 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Spearsville and West Monroe areas. Arnold is wanted for outstanding warrants for Non-Support if you […]
Mangham Police to unveil a memorial for Officer Marshall Waters Jr. on February 10th
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mangham Police Department has announced they will unveil a memorial for Officer Marshall Waters Jr, who lost his life in the line of duty. The ceremony will take place on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 1 PM. Authorities encourage everyone to stop by and see the memorial.
Monroe Police release statement following recent shootings
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe, LA. has been the subject of multiple shootings from February 5-7. While suspects are still at large for these shootings, Chief Vic Zordan of the Monroe Police Department told us more about the department’s response to these incidents. “We’re actively patrolling everything we can, the areas that […]
Man leads State Police on high-speed chase in Jackson Parish; on the run
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. JACKSON PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, around 7:05 AM, the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department was notified by Louisiana State Police that authorities attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 167 near […]
West Monroe man accused of burglarizing vacant home; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office made contact with 26-year-old Bobby D. Owens after he was observed leaving a vacant home, carrying numerous items in a pillowcase. Deputies gained consent to search Owens and located methamphetamine […]
City of Monroe plagued with recent shootings; some suspects captured & some still on the run
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run. Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has been plagued with shootings, leaving several victims behind, […]
Argument leads to Monroe woman assaulting her boyfriend with a baseball bat, police say
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, around 7:02 PM, Monroe Police were called to a residence due to a disturbance. According to police, they were advised that the victim was assaulted by his girlfriend, 44-year-old Angela M. Cox. Cox allegedly hit the victim in the […]
Woman killed in East Carroll Parish crash
EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A two-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Epps woman. Louisiana State Police responded to the crash around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence. A preliminary investigation found that the victim identified as 45-year-old Casi E.B. Blaylock was driving north in a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Police say her car crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Silverado head-on.
Mother accused of assaulting pregnant 14-year-old daughter in Monroe residence
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 30, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Desiard Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, a 14-year-old victim advised that her mother, Clemetris Thomas, and her mother’s boyfriend allegedly assaulted her. NBC 10 […]
Duo accused of burglarizing multiple Louisiana businesses; taken into custody
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, Ouachita Parish authorities confirmed they have arrested two Monroe men who were wanted for Armed Robbery, Burglary from a Motor Vehicle, Identity Theft, Illegal Possession of Stolen Items, and Felony Theft after allegedly burglarizing multiple businesses in Ouachita […]
Hunting trip lands Farmerville man in the hospital with gunshot wound
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, February 5, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Upper Ouachita National Wildlife Refuge near Pace Brown Road in the Dean community of Marion in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies and detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the circumstances that left a man wounded. NBC […]
Man dies after shooting at Monroe gas station, 1 suspect arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: MPD is asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect linked to the Feb. 7 shooting. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Xavier Givens, contact MPD at (318)-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-399-CASH(2274). UPDATE: Monroe Police Department arrested Jarvis...
Lincoln Parish School Board adopts motion to consolidate all elementary schools
LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish School Board has proposed a plan to unify all four elementary schools into a K-5. President of the Lincoln Parish School Board, Joe Mitcham says The sole purpose is to reduce the number of transitions for the students. “Our young children, let’s say K-1 and K-2, they […]
$10,000 reward being offered for the arrest of 18-year-old Isszvian Webb
Crime Stoppers of North Delta will pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Isszvian Webb who is considered extremely dangerous. Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan said Webb is wanted for three counts of attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at three officers Sunday multiple times with an AR-15-style rifle.
