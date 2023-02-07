I would like to express publicly my great appreciation to the mayor and council of the city of Aspen for the meeting Monday regarding future plans for the Armory. In their deliberations, the council clearly embraced public priorities in support of a citizen proposal that the historic landmark — perhaps better known to some as the old city hall building — be returned to its historic use as a community meeting center and also a a festive marketplace offering locally-produced goods and low-cost food and drinks.

ASPEN, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO