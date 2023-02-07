Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aspen Times
Skarvan: I cannot remain silent
Referring to Lo’s amusing column in the Aspen Daily News, “Putting the S back in Highlands Bowl,” considering all historical and modern references to our favorite bowl — except one placard which Lo rests his ski hat on — the “S” isn’t happening, except for truth deniers. I believe ASC shares my sentiment.
Aspen Times
Wright: Here’s the truth
I have truly been amazed by our hunger for drama that we are willing to believe anything that is said or that is printed. I find myself in a situation that I believe no matter what I say, it will be the wrong thing and, ultimately, will be judged harshly. I will be the first to say that I believe public servants, especially those in public safety, should be held to a higher standard. I am no exception. Against the advice of the DA and my current command to speak out, I want you to know the truth.
Aspen Times
Gorman: Commitment to Aspen
I’m writing in support of Sam Rose in his bid for City Council. I’d gotten acquainted with him while doing volunteer work and had been impressed with his drive and immersion in local issues. During one conversation, he said that in his first run two years ago, he...
Aspen Times
Lai: Good path ahead for Armory
I would like to express publicly my great appreciation to the mayor and council of the city of Aspen for the meeting Monday regarding future plans for the Armory. In their deliberations, the council clearly embraced public priorities in support of a citizen proposal that the historic landmark — perhaps better known to some as the old city hall building — be returned to its historic use as a community meeting center and also a a festive marketplace offering locally-produced goods and low-cost food and drinks.
Aspen Times
Cruz: A different slalom in town
The pothole slalom on Main Street and Highway 82 has become something that only Mikaela Shiffrin can navigate in comfort.
Aspen Times
Aspen mayoral candidate Tracy Sutton felt she had to step up
When Tracy Sutton learned in December that Aspen incumbent Mayor Torre might run unopposed, she saw it as an opportunity to step up for her community. This campaign is her first run for public office, and she feels confident she is the right Aspenite to hold the title of mayor.
Aspen Times
Siegel: Need to frame the issue correctly
The recent letter “Trust the transit experts” needs factual context. The Record of Decision process sought to find the best transit and incremental transportation management program. Screening 43 alternatives against that perspective, the proposed solution — if fully built to finality — was two lanes of cars and a light rail transit track. Bus lanes were temporary because the thrust was toward light rail. That was the bias built into the screening process leading to the Preferred Alternative.
Aspen Times
Tafejian: Turn to roundabouts
Regarding the Entrance to Aspen problems, they could have been solved years ago when the state repaved Highway 82. Let’s face it: Traffic circles work when used in succession. The one traffic circle we have is effectively negated by all the traffic signals on either side. Had the state really wanted to solve this issue, it would have eliminated all the traffic signals from the AABC and through town — including the lights on Main Street — and replacing them with traffic circles.
Comments / 0