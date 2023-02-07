Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says

Andrews Air Force Base Photo Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel J. McLain, USN

Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.

During the incident, a spokesperson for the base said that a resident discharged a firearm, and security arrived at the scene to apprehend the intruder. The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.

There were no injuries reported and no property was damaged. No information about the intruder has been released by investigators.

