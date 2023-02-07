ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Andrews, MD

Shot Fired As Intruder Breaks Into Joint Base Andrews In Maryland, Air Force Says

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Andrews Air Force Base Photo Credit: U.S. Navy photo by Photographer’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel J. McLain, USN

Officials say that am intruder gained unauthorized access to Joint Base Andrews on Monday morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, a man gained unauthorized access to a Joint Base housing area, causing concern for some at the Air Force base, which also largely serves as the home base for Air Force One.

During the incident, a spokesperson for the base said that a resident discharged a firearm, and security arrived at the scene to apprehend the intruder. The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.

There were no injuries reported and no property was damaged. No information about the intruder has been released by investigators.

nej
3d ago

The way that base is, it’s so big. There’s places for anyone to access base. He must have climbed the trees, or road in the car with someone he knew to get on. 11am is daylight. What did he want and what was his motive?

Punisher?
3d ago

Wtf people! get on protecting our military bases or what are u waiting for ? to let the bases as unprotected like the border with Mexico? and get invaded

Karissa Nappi
3d ago

Wtf? How did he get on there tho? I have to show credentials and make sure I’m on the list when my friends lived there just to get on base. Wtf

