Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Top 10 Tourist Attractions in SeattleSom DuttSeattle, WA
5 Decent Places to Visit in Seattle, Washington?Som DuttSeattle, WA
Related
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Can you increase your odds at the Mega Millions jackpot?
It's one of the largest Mega Millions jackpots in history. Can you increase your odds at winning it?
KTLA.com
What if nobody claims California’s $2.04B Powerball jackpot?
One lucky winner in Washington just scored a $747 million Powerball jackpot, but an even bigger winner in California is still out there. It’s been three months since lottery officials announced a Powerball ticket worth $2.04 billion had been sold at a convenience store in Altadena. California lottery officials have yet to confirm a winner has claimed the prize.
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot soars to $747M
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was bought in New Jersey for Saturday’s lottery drawing, though no tickets matched all of the winning numbers pushing Monday’s Powerball jackpot to $747 million, officials said. New Jersey Lottery officials will disclose where the lucky, second-prize Powerball ticket was sold on...
Did anyone win the $700M Powerball jackpot? See the winning numbers for Saturday's drawing
Powerball's jackpot has climbed to an estimated $700 million, with a cash option of $375.7 million. See the winning lottery numbers for Feb. 4, 2023.
Single ticket in Washington state wins $754.6M Powerball jackpot
The lucky owner of a single Powerball ticket in Washington state has won a jackpot worth $754.6 million after matching all six numbers pulled in Monday's drawing, officials said. The winner's identity is still a mystery, but their ticket matched white ball numbers 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and red...
Powerball jackpot jumps to estimated $747M
The Powerball jackpot ahead of Monday night's drawing soared to an estimated $747 million, which marks the ninth largest U.S. lottery jackpot to date.
Powerball's Jackpot Climbs to $700 Million: Your Guide to Winning the Big Prize
Powerball's jackpot has reached an impressive $700 million, making it one of the largest prizes in US history. With this big of a jackpot, it's no wonder that people are flocking to buy tickets. But what are your chances of winning Powerball? What do you need to know about the game, the odds, and the prizes? In this comprehensive guide, we'll answer all your questions and help you improve your chances of winning the Powerball jackpot.
Last night's Powerball drawing on February 6, 2009
The Powerball held this February 6 a new drawing to find the lucky winner who will get nothing less than $747 million. A sum that is somewhat reduced if the winner decides to collect it all at once, as the amount in cash drops to $403.1 million. An amount that is not small at all in reality, and that corresponds to the preferred option for the historical winners of this lottery.
Solar Titan USA faces federal court order amid multi-state investigations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The company that owns Solar Titan is now under a federally imposed restraining order and the control of a federally appointed receiver. The attorneys general for Tennessee and Kentucky sought federal intervention in U.S. District Court in East Tennessee this week. Investigators cite concerns over "pervasive and ongoing deceptive and unfair business practices" in seeking the protective order.
Comments / 0