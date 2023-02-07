Read full article on original website
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Washington
DC Flower Shop Vandalized Just Days Before Valentine's Day
A week after a chocolate shop on 19th Street in Northwest D.C. was robbed, a nearby flower shop became the target of a break-in just days before Valentine’s Day. The crimes occurred in a half-mile area from just east of Dupont Circle to the Adams Morgan neighborhood where there have been more than a dozen commercial robberies and break-ins over a two-week period.
DC rapper charged in June 2022 Tyson’s Corner shooting pleads guilty
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A rapper who was facing charges for a shooting in Tyson’s Corner Center in June of 2022 pled guilty to four felonies, officials announced on Thursday. Noah Settles, a D.C. rapper under the name of “No Savage,” turned himself in to police several days after he fired a […]
WTOP
Woman who disarmed alleged Metro shooter recalls tense moments on train
The woman who disarmed a man with a gun at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. last week is the first to say her heroic act was out of character. “I would never think that was something I would ever do. Really, honestly, I’m not that type of person,” Shante Trumpet told WTOP.
Police: Person robbed after being forced to get into car at gunpoint
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man and a woman who forced a person into a car at gunpoint before robbing them. According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the victim was in the 1500 block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. when a car pulled up just before 2:30 p.m.
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
NBC Washington
Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Robbed in Broad Daylight in Northwest DC: Police
D.C. police are looking for a man and a woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman on Tuesday afternoon, stealing $8,000 cash and jewelry, according to police. The victim says a man approached her and asked for directions about 2:30 p.m. on Park Road in Columbia Heights, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
Two Men Shot In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot yesterday evening in Southeast D.C. The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred at the 2300 Block of Good Hope Road. Shortly before 7 pm, police arrived at the address to investigate a report of sounds of gunshots. The officers discovered evidence of the discharge of a firearm. Two adult male victims were found a short time later. The first victim was located at a nearby hospital. The second victim was found alert and breathing near Independence Avenue and Washington Avenue. Local hospitals treated both victims for non-life-threatening injuries. The post Two Men Shot In Southeast D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
DC Police arrest man for punching Minnesota Congresswoman in apartment elevator
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Minnesota Congresswoman in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning. Police arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, on the same day as the reported assault. He has been charged with Simple Assault.
WUSA
DC police investigate shooting, 2 men injured
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Wednesday evening. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road in Southeast D.C. Two men were injured in the shooting. The first victim reportedly drove themself to the hospital for...
WTOP
DC sergeant won’t face federal or city charges for killing suspect
Federal prosecutors won’t charge a D.C. police sergeant with shooting and killing a man who was running from officers last summer, citing insufficient evidence. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. said in a news release there is not enough evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights charges or D.C. charges against Sergeant Reinaldo Otero-Camacho.
Men caught with stolen Kia, police say they used USB charging cord to start the car
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they were caught with a stolen Kia Tuesday afternoon. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGCPD), officers received reports of Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement (WAVE) members seeing a reportedly stolen car just before 12:30 p.m. When officers stopped the car on Opus Avenue in Capitol Heights 19-year-old Tyree Pearson and 18-year-old Kevin Hawkins were taken into custody.
Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating two robberies that took place on Thursday and Friday at The Chocolate House in Northwest D.C. and the robbery of a nearby salon. Early Thursday morning the suspect entered the Sweet Shop at the 1900 Block of 18th Street. The suspect threatened the employee and demanded money. He then grabbed the cash register before leaving the scene. Friday evening at 7:17 pm, the suspect entered the same retailer, threatened store employees, took the money, and left the scene. He then entered a salon on the 2200 Block of 19th The post Remember Me? Suspect Robs D.C. Chocolate House Two Days In A Row appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
fox5dc.com
Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m. When first responders arrived at the 600 block of...
Suspected catalytic converter thief caught in Fairfax
Monday night, the Fairfax County Police Department caught a man accused of stealing several catalytic converters.
WJLA
Prince George's Co. native returns home to serve medical needs for women of color
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News celebrates Black History Month and is highlighting a Maryland doctor who came back home to serve the community she grew up in. Health and Wellness Reporter Victoria Sanchez spoke with Dr. Jonelle Samuel, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Luminis Health Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham. Dr. Samuel is from Riverdale Park, which is just outside Hyattsville. Her family is from the Caribbean Island Granada and she is a first-generation American.
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
