WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. MPD is searching for two armed robbery suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest, D.C. Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly after 2 pm on the 1500 block of Park Road. Upon approaching the victim, two suspects asked for directions. During the conversation with the victim, one of the suspects got out of the vehicle. She grabbed a gun from her purse and ordered the woman to enter the car. The victim complied, and the suspect drove away while demanding the woman’s property. Police reports indicate that the suspects The post Woman Kidnapped and Robbed in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 22 HOURS AGO