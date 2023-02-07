Read full article on original website
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
WSMV
Fatal motorcycle crash in Robertson County
CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill on Wednesday. The crash took place in the 3800 block of Ed Ross road at around 3:50 p.m., Smokey Barn News reports. The rider, a 46-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
WSMV
1 dead after shooting in Hendersonville, suspect still on the run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has died after he was shot in Hendersonville. Suspects led law enforcement on a chase to Nashville. Mark McCord Jr., 21, was shot in the front yard at his home in the 100 block of Cole Court on Wednesday afternoon. McCord was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
WSMV
Truck fire closes interstate in Sumner County
MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies worked to put out a large vehicle fire on the interstate early Wednesday morning in Sumner County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a truck hauling paper products caught fire on I-65 North at mile marker 100 in Millersville. The truck driver was not injured in the fire.
WSMV
Security guard hears gunfire, finds shooting victim in Antioch parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot in the parking lot of a Nashville strip mall just after midnight Friday morning. A security guard working inside a lounge at Haywood Square off Apache Trail found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds after hearing commotion and gunfire in the parking lot.
WSMV
Christian Co. police arrest teen following vehicle pursuit
CROFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday. One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was found abandoned,...
Woman Killed, TDOT Worker Injured in Crash on I-65
A woman has died and another person was injured during a crash on I-65 in Nashville on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to WMSV. Reports say the collision involved two cars in the northbound lanes on Rosa L. Parks Blvd around 1:30 a.m. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a Jeep...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
WSMV
Second person arrested in Green Hills shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department arrested a second suspect in the Green Hills shooting of a 26-year-old woman as she walked on Esteswood Drive and Trimble Road. Desmond Tyler, 22, will be charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping, and attempted especially aggravated robbery.
Hendersonville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon followed by a police chase that led into Davidson County.
WSMV
Man wanted for 9 Nashville burglaries
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who is wanted for nine burglaries from the last five months. Officials are searching for 41-year-old Ronald L. McKnight, who is wanted for the following break-ins:. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue. Oct. 28 at a...
Fatal Two-Car Crash Saturday Morning on Dickerson Pike Under Investigation
From Metro Police February 4, 2023 – A fatal two-car crash on Dickerson Pike at Old Hickory Boulevard early Saturday morning remains under investigation after occupants of one car fled the scene. Officers attempted to stop a 2020 Dodge Charger a short time before the crash after the vehicle was seen doing a donut in the middle of Dickerson Pike. More Crime!
Cheatham County officers stop fleeing BMW with spike strip
There were some tense moments Monday night for Cheatham County authorities after the driver of a BMW refused to stop and led officers on a dangerous pursuit for close to 10 miles.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Child Found Wandering In Middle Of The Night
Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.
