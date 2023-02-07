Two women were charged with criminal abuse after a child was found roaming alone on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 4-year-old child that was roaming by himself in the roadway wearing nothing but a diaper around 1 a.m. The mother 26-year-old Alicea Curtis, of Hopkinsville, told police this was the second time the child had done this in the last 24 hours and that the child was autistic.

