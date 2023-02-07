ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Son of former New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony transfers to Long Island Lutheran HS

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The son of former New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony's son is transferring to Brookville's Long Island Lutheran High School.

Kiyan Anthony announced Sunday evening on Twitter that he will be joining the LuHi basketball team.

The sophomore prospect has already been offered a scholarship offer from Syracuse University and is joining a team that regularly appears in national rankings.

Kiyan is not eligible to play this year but will suit up for the Crusaders next season.

