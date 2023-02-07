ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

See the Wildly Realistic ‘Snow Sharks’ in Michigan Art Teacher’s Yard

By Devon Forward
 3 days ago

The teacher used snow, ice, and a little food coloring to make them come to life.

An art teacher named Jennifer Ramirez , who resides in Michigan, really showed off her creative side with fantastically realistic sharks made out of snow in her front yard and some food coloring.

Ramirez initially shared her "snow sharks" as a side project she started during a break from other art. In her first post about them on Facebook , she wrote, "Took a break from drawing for a little while today. Got some sharks started!"

Two days later, Ramirez triumphantly shared, "The sharks are done!" and posted photos of the final product.

The sharks look super realistic as if they are swimming around in her front yard, looking for food. The post currently has over 4,000 comments, and Ramirez shared a bit more about her process while answering questions .

When asked how she created the coloring, Ramirez revealed that she used "food coloring mixed with water in a spray bottle."

Her creations got so much attention that they were featured on the local news, with MLive.com even broadcasting from her front yard at the end of January .

Ramirez's snow sculptures were also featured on the news in other states as well, as one commenter on Facebook shared that they learned about it from the news in North Carolina.

Even more, on Feb. 4, Governor Gretchen Whitmer personally stopped by Ramirez's home.

Ramirez wrote in a Facebook post about the moment, "Well, you know you’ve done something pretty groovy when the Governor shows up on your lawn to pose with your shark sculptures. Big huge shout out to Bozenna Johnson for being there to capture this!"

She continued, "And another shout out to Bozenna for calling me and then giving the phone to Gretchen so I could talk to her! Apparently Governor Whitmer is a huge shark fan! Who knew?!! 😜😂🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯."

Ramirez's extreme creativity also inspired many, with people deciding to do their own snow sculptures after seeing the art teacher's work and others connected over their past creations–now, how cool is that?!

