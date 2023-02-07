Wendy's Unveils Piping Hot Deals for February That You Don't Want to Miss

Enjoy the sweet taste of savings all month long.

Wendy's is sharing the love all February long with deals and freebies that will have you double dipping in savings.

Starting today, the beloved burger joint announced a hot deal that will get you two fan-favorite entrees for just $6. The promotion leaves the choice of two up to you and is valid on an array of Wendy's menu items, including the Dave’s Single, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, 10-piece Nuggs, or a Medium Strawberry Lemonade .

Joining Wendy's current value lineup with fan favorites like the "4 for $4" and "$5 Biggie Bag," the two-for-$6 promo is available now for a limited time at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

The brand also revealed that February is Hot Breakfast Month at its restaurants, so to get customers in the mood, restaurants will offer a variety of deals on sweet and crispy breakfast items–like the new Homestyle French Toast Sticks and Breakfast Baconator Combo.

Wendy's

According to a press release shared directly with Parade , the upcoming lineup of offers is as follows:

Take $2 off ANY Breakfast Combo through Sunday , Feb. 12.

Get a FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase made via mobile order between Friday , Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 12.

Score FREE Small Seasoned Potatoes with any purchase from Monday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 19 and again from Monday, Feb. 27 through Monday, Mar. 6. This offer refreshes daily, so enjoy piping HOT ( and perfectly seasoned ) potatoes every. single. day.

Grab a kid's meal for 50 percent off with any purchase from Monday, Feb. 13, through Sunday, Mar. 5.

Enjoy a BOGO-free Croissant or Biscuit Sandwich from Monday, Feb. 20, through Sunday, Feb. 26.

DoorDashers who order delivery during Super Bowl LVII will automatically get up to $4 off their order of $20 or more.

DashPass members can also score a free Baconator when they order $20 or more for delivery during the Daytona 500 weekend (Feb. 17 through Feb. 20); non-DashPass members can enjoy $5 off orders of $15 or more that include a Baconator.

Think that's enough to get you through the month? Well, Wendy's has other plans in mind. The brand also revealed the sale of its Frosty Key Tags was extended through Valentine's Day , so you can treat your sweetheart to a free year's worth of Frosty's–how sweet!