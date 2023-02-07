Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Skyline (SKY) Now
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
Zacks.com
Why Graco Inc. (GGG) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Pros Holdings (PRO) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
PRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14 per share. This compares to loss of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Zacks.com
Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
FLUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.10 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.32 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Consider Buying Before Earnings
EXPE - Free Report) Starting the list is online travel company Expedia, which is set to report its Q4 earnings on Thursday, February 9. Expedia is out of the Retail-Wholesale sector and its Internet-Commerce Industry is currently in the top 15% of over 250 Zacks Industries. With travel demand expected...
Zacks.com
Equity Residential (EQR) Meets Q4 FFO, Exceeds in Revenues
EQR - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share of 94 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The rental income of $699.7 million exceeded the consensus mark of $697.1 million. On a year-over-year basis, the normalized FFO per share grew 14.6% from 82...
Zacks.com
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
Zacks.com
Brigham Minerals (MNRL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Brigham Minerals closed at $30.07, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the mineral...
Zacks.com
Why Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Golden Ocean (GOGL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
GOGL - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOGL’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has remained stable at 15 cents per share in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for December-quarter revenues has declined 53.88% from fourth-quarter 2021 actuals.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
FMAO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.69 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.66 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.80%. A...
Zacks.com
Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Meets Q4 FFO Estimates
AIRC - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.59 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to FFO of $0.56 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Predict a 281.43% Upside in AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR): Here's What You Should Know
ALVR - Free Report) have gained 2.7% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $6.03, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $23 indicates a potential upside of 281.4%.
Zacks.com
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
RELL - Free Report) closed at $22.33, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the electronic components and communication products...
Zacks.com
ASBFY vs. UTZ: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
ASBFY - Free Report) and Utz Brands (. UTZ - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Zacks.com
Will Low Demand Mar Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Q4 Earnings?
ZBRA - Free Report) is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 16, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZBRA’s fourth-quarter earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters while missing in one.
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Accenture (ACN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ACN - Free Report) closed at $285.16 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.59%. Heading into today, shares of the consulting company had...
