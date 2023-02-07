Look: Andy Reid Is Going Viral For Another Hilarious Food Quote

Andy Reid loves to win football games.

And when he does, he often compares the sport he coaches to the cuisine he enjoys.

Last year, in the days leading up to Kansas City's divisional round matchup with Buffalo, Reid was asked if the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl victory could make his squad complacent.

"If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you're probably going to want to eat that too. Not much is going to stop you, so that's how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you're going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can," Reid replied .

This Monday evening, the Kansas City head coach was asked about playing in Mexico City. In Andy Reid-like fashion, his reply included a comment about a popular local dish.

Take a look.

"The fans in Mexico were excellent. I loved every minute of it. And the food was good too. I loved the Chile Relleno," Reid said.

Football fans are loving Reid's latest food-related quote.

"My man knows what's up," Cesar wrote.

"Okay, Andy Reid knows what’s up ... Chile Rellenos are the best," Michelle said.

"That’s it. I’m taking the Chiefs. Me and Andy Reid are big chile relleno fans. #ChiefsKingdom ," Carlos tweeted.