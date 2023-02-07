ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Look: Andy Reid Is Going Viral For Another Hilarious Food Quote

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B4sXZ_0kejSF9d00

Andy Reid loves to win football games.

And when he does, he often compares the sport he coaches to the cuisine he enjoys.

Last year, in the days leading up to Kansas City's divisional round matchup with Buffalo, Reid was asked if the Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl victory could make his squad complacent.

"If you like chocolate cake and you eat a piece, and then you have one dangling in front of your face, you're probably going to want to eat that too. Not much is going to stop you, so that's how you feel about the Super Bowl. That is the chocolate cake with the ultimate frosting and you're going to try to go get it if you can, the best you can," Reid replied .

This Monday evening, the Kansas City head coach was asked about playing in Mexico City. In Andy Reid-like fashion, his reply included a comment about a popular local dish.

Take a look.

"The fans in Mexico were excellent. I loved every minute of it. And the food was good too. I loved the Chile Relleno," Reid said.

Football fans are loving Reid's latest food-related quote.

"My man knows what's up," Cesar wrote.

"Okay, Andy Reid knows what’s up ...  Chile Rellenos are the best," Michelle said.

"That’s it. I’m taking the Chiefs. Me and Andy Reid are big chile relleno fans. #ChiefsKingdom ," Carlos tweeted.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Tom Brady's 15-Year-Old Son Going Viral

Tom Brady used his 15-year-old son Jack to have some fun at a former teammate's expense on Wednesday. This morning, Brady posted a photo on his Instagram story of Jack standing back-to-back with Julian Edelman, who was listed at 5-foot-10 throughout his NFL playing career. "Sorry @edelman11 you ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Chiefs HC Andy Reid just dropped the best quote of Super Bowl week

There have been a lot of great quotes from Super Bowl media opportunities this week, but the best quote of the week came from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Reid was asked if he drinks coffee (there are always a lot of bizarre questions during Super Bowl week and this was far from the weirdest question this week).
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Brittany Mahomes Says Daughter Sterling 'Insists' She and Brother Bronze 'Match Every Day'

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes share daughter Sterling Skye, 23 months, and son Bronze, 10 weeks Sterling Skye can't get enough of her baby brother! On Sunday, Brittany Mahomes shared a series of cute Instagram Stories, showing that her 23-month-old daughter and son Patrick "Bronze" Lavon, 10 weeks, are wearing matching outfits at the request of Sterling. "Sterling insist they match everyday 😂," wrote Brittany, who shares her two kids with husband Patrick Mahomes. One snap shows Sterling standing by a window while wearing a colorful tracksuit-like onesie, while the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
People

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Mock Tom Brady's Underwear Selfie: 'You Gotta Show the Package'

"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman have some notes on Tom Brady's latest selfie. "I don't think he did it right," Gronkowski, 33, told ET of Brady's revealing selfie, showing the newly retired NFL star stripped down to his underwear. Gronkowski explained that Brady's "hand is not in the right place," during the interview. "He's covering up a little bit," Gronkowski critiqued, jokingly. "You're not supposed to be covering...
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Wife Going Viral At Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has gone viral throughout the 2022 season. Now, her mother is doing the same. Tavia Hunt, the wife of the Chiefs owner, is going viral on social media on Wednesday night. Like mother, like daughter. "Super Bowl week’s in full swing! ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl

Though he is not quite bringing out the four-leaf clover or rubbing Andy Reid’s mustache for good luck, Patrick Mahomes is still being a little superstitious ahead of this year’s Super Bowl. At Super Bowl Media Day this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes revealed that he is changing up his usual routine out... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals his 1 superstition ahead of Super Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady Takes Daughter Vivian to Horseback Riding Lessons After Announcing Retirement

Tom Brady announced Wednesday morning that he's ending his NFL career "for good" Tom Brady is spending quality time with his little girl after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced his second retirement from the sport on Wednesday morning. Later that day, Brady was photographed out with daughter Vivian Lake, 10, at her horseback riding lesson in Miami. In the photo, Brady is seen taking a sip of his daughter's drink as she holds up the cup for her dad. Brady wears a pair of cream joggers...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB

Rob Gronkowski’s new role as an NFL analyst means he has been able to look around the league a great deal, and he thinks quite highly of one quarterback in particular. Gronkowski was asked about Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Tuesday, and the former tight end was clearly a huge fan. He praised Fields... The post Rob Gronkowski has high praise for 1 young QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy