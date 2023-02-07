Watch: Giannis Antetokoumpo Gives His Shoes To Young Fan After Losing In Rock, Paper, Scissors

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the nicest players in the NBA and showed his paternal side by gifting a kid shoes for beating him in rock, paper, and scissors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established his reputation as one of the nicest guys in the NBA right now. He is always jovial and having fun exchanges with the media and his teammates while also being respectful to all his opponents.

Everything he does shows he is a model NBA superstar and is going to be a part of the LeBron James ' school of keeping their nose clean and trying to be a presence that makes people be happy.

Antetokounmpo regularly hands out his game-worn shoes to children that wait for him after the game, whether it's in the stands or near the locker room. His latest shoe giveaway came when Giannis lost a game of rock, paper, and scissors to a kid.

This is an incredibly nice gesture. Giannis knows that him giving his game-worn shoes to these kids gives them a memory they'll probably remember forever. The gigantic shoes will be cherished by that kid for as long as he can keep them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Flying Under The Radar?

We have gotten so accustomed to Giannis Antetokounmpo 's performances that it seems like people are forgetting that he is still a leading MVP candidate and he has carried an injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks to a 36-17 record, challenging the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA.

Giannis is averaging 32.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season and was selected as the All-Star game captain coming out of the Eastern Conference. Everyone already expects Giannis to perform incredibly on both ends of the court, and he has already won his fair share of MVPs. His goal is to add championships to his resume.

This season will be tough for the Bucks as they've been plagued with inconsistency across their roster. Despite managing to have a strong record, the team will need everyone to be healthy going into the postseason and hopefully throughout the postseason.

