ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FadeawayWorld.net

Watch: Giannis Antetokoumpo Gives His Shoes To Young Fan After Losing In Rock, Paper, Scissors

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuf5Z_0kejSCVS00

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the nicest players in the NBA and showed his paternal side by gifting a kid shoes for beating him in rock, paper, and scissors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=391q0z_0kejSCVS00

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established his reputation as one of the nicest guys in the NBA right now. He is always jovial and having fun exchanges with the media and his teammates while also being respectful to all his opponents.

Everything he does shows he is a model NBA superstar and is going to be a part of the LeBron James ' school of keeping their nose clean and trying to be a presence that makes people be happy.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Antetokounmpo regularly hands out his game-worn shoes to children that wait for him after the game, whether it's in the stands or near the locker room. His latest shoe giveaway came when Giannis lost a game of rock, paper, and scissors to a kid.

This is an incredibly nice gesture. Giannis knows that him giving his game-worn shoes to these kids gives them a memory they'll probably remember forever. The gigantic shoes will be cherished by that kid for as long as he can keep them.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Flying Under The Radar?

We have gotten so accustomed to Giannis Antetokounmpo 's performances that it seems like people are forgetting that he is still a leading MVP candidate and he has carried an injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks to a 36-17 record, challenging the Boston Celtics for the best record in the NBA.

Giannis is averaging 32.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.3 assists this season and was selected as the All-Star game captain coming out of the Eastern Conference. Everyone already expects Giannis to perform incredibly on both ends of the court, and he has already won his fair share of MVPs. His goal is to add championships to his resume.

This season will be tough for the Bucks as they've been plagued with inconsistency across their roster. Despite managing to have a strong record, the team will need everyone to be healthy going into the postseason and hopefully throughout the postseason.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards

Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team

A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MILWAUKEE, WI
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Rocks Baby Hairs After Losing Another Bet

Shaq is easily one of the most entertaining people on sports television. There are a lot of people who deserve that crown. Of course, people look at guys like Stephen A. Smith and even Skip Bayless. However, when it comes to NBA broadcasts, no one does it better than Shaq.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy