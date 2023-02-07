ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Up North Voice

Good morning Northern Michigan: Feb. 10, 2025

Not sure how the weather was everywhere last night, but it rained most of the day here. But about 4 p.m., the rain changed to snow. The kind of heavy snow, no wind, and big, fat flakes. It stuck to everything creating some amazing views across the landscape. Be sure to get some photos for your collection, or share them here if you want to.
GRAYLING, MI
Up North Voice

Upcoming projects may temporarily close state park campgrounds

REGION- A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall. Upgrades and projects including road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
OnlyInYourState

The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights

The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan

UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan

February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven

For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system

MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
MICHIGAN STATE

