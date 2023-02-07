Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Good morning Northern Michigan: Feb. 10, 2025
Not sure how the weather was everywhere last night, but it rained most of the day here. But about 4 p.m., the rain changed to snow. The kind of heavy snow, no wind, and big, fat flakes. It stuck to everything creating some amazing views across the landscape. Be sure to get some photos for your collection, or share them here if you want to.
Up North Voice
Upcoming projects may temporarily close state park campgrounds
REGION- A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall. Upgrades and projects including road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mesmerizing Place In Michigan To See The Northern Lights
The Mitten State has plenty of incredible natural wonders like our stunning sand dunes and the largest freshwater system in the world, the Great Lakes. But there is one elusive and unpredictable natural phenomenon that few Michiganders ever get to witness. But if you’re feeling adventurous and spontaneous, you can view the northern lights in Mackinaw City, Michigan.
87 tickets, 178 warnings issued by DNR patrols during U.P. I-500 snowmobile race
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MI – The state stepped up its snowmobile patrols over the weekend during the 54th annual I-500 race in Sault Ste. Marie. On Feb. 3 and 4, conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources patrolled 660 miles of snowmobile trails in Chippewa County. They contacted 782 snowmobilers and issued 87 tickets and 178 warnings.
A Michigan tradition: This sturgeon season lasted 65 minutes this year
It’s not the only lake sturgeon season in Michigan, but it is the shortest. With a total catch limit of six fish, the Black Lake sturgeon season lasted just 65 minutes on Saturday morning, Feb. 4, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. It started at 8 a.m., and anglers were packing up their gear by 9:06 a.m.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell while ice climbing along Lake Superior in Michigan
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Michigan — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a man who has been missing since Tuesday after he fell while ice climbing on a cliff along the shore of Lake Superior. According to the Coast Guard, the 31-year-old man was climbing with...
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
Accumulating snow area shifting south; Wind Advisory now for all of southern Michigan
UPDATE: Wind Advisory for southern Michigan, 60 mph winds stay just south of border. While the coming storm tomorrow is mostly a rain-maker, there will be a swath of accumulating snow on the cold side of the storm. The location of this swath of snow has shifted southeast with the data today. We also now have a wind advisory in place for southern Michigan.
9&10 News
This Day in History: Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Michigan
February is known to have the coldest winter temperatures in the Great Lakes Region. Thanks to the tilt of the Earth and the transition toward spring in March, February is prone to have drastic swings in the weather. Last week, Northern Michigan experienced cold air being brought down from the...
Cheers! Take a Look at the 10 Drunkest Cities in Michigan
Michiganders sure do like to booze it up and have a good time. However, there are some cities throughout the state that have a tendency to go a bit overboard with their alcohol consumption. That's exactly why they're on the list of the 10 drunkest cities in the state of Michigan.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is on Target to Be a Climate Haven
For the past few years, various commentary and studies have pointed to Michigan as a “climate haven” of sorts in the coming decades. Specifically, author Parag Khanna’s recently released book, “Move: The Forces Uprooting Us,” says Michigan will be a top destination because of factors surrounding climate change, economies and governments.
$6M Michigan Farm Comes with 8 Guard Dogs, Horses, and 80 Acres
This Traverse City farm for sale comes with everything you need. Nestled on the famous Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City, this 80-acre property is an equestrian dream. It has plenty of land, frontage on West Grand Traverse Bay, livestock included, over 2,000 Christmas trees, and more. If you are...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow possible for U.P. with next storm system
MARQUETTE, MI - The next storm system moving into the Great Lakes will bring accumulating snow to portions of the eastern Upper Peninsula and far northern Lower Michigan. As of Wednesday, the low pressure system that will be responsible for this snow is strengthening over eastern Texas. Tonight into tomorrow morning, this system will advance northward into northern Illinois, while intensifying into a moderately strong system.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Crystal clear ice forms on Lake Superior
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than halfway through winter and in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, Lake Superior has frozen solid several inches thick, making it possible to not only walk on top of the Great Lake - but see to the bottom. In a video uploaded to YouTube by Chelsey...
