Voted America’s Best Frankie Valli Tribute Show, Let’s Hang On! is bringing its iconic performance to the Kings Point Palace. Held on Saturday, February 11, at 8 p.m., the show is $20 for residents and $25 for guests, with tickets available at the venue’s box office before the event and on the night of the concert.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO