Tamarac, FL

tamaractalk.com

Captain Michael Boyhan Named Tamarac Firefighter of the Year

Captain Michael Boyhan was named Tamarac Fire Rescue Firefighter of the Year and praised by his colleagues for setting the bar in terms of leadership and continued involvement, initiative, and commitment to the organization. Tamarac Fire Chief Michael Annese awarded Boyhan a plaque at the Jan. 25 city commission meeting,...
TAMARAC, FL
Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber Holds After-Hours Mixer Feb. 16

Don’t miss a chance to network at the next Tamarac North Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce after-hours mixer. Held on Thursday, February 16, from 5.3- to 7 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, the event is $10 for members and $20 for non-members and includes two drinks. Guests are encouraged to exchange business cards, mix and mingle, and build relationships.
TAMARAC, FL

