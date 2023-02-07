Read full article on original website
Weinberg College to adjust distribution requirements, first-year writing courses beginning fall 2023
After more than seven years of research and review, Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences is set to adjust its undergraduate degree requirements beginning Fall Quarter 2023. Incoming undergraduates will be required to complete classes across a set of “foundational disciplines,” as opposed to the current “distribution requirements.” Though the subject areas remain largely the same, each requirement will include a specific set of learning goals.
NU Declassified: Built This – New Leadership at a Student-led Startup
Podcast (nu-declassified): Play in new window | Download. Caped Clinicians is a student-led startup with The Garage that aims to break down barriers in scientific research. This past quarter, the organization passed on the project to a new generation of leadership for the first time in Caped Clinicians’ history.
History Prof. and Organization of Women Faculty co-chairs win Provost Awards for Exemplary Faculty Service
History Prof. Laura Hein and Organization of Women Faculty co-Chairs Karen Alter and Leslie Harris won the Provost Awards for Exemplary Faculty Service, the University announced. The award, presented each year by the Office of the Provost, recognizes faculty members who exemplify “good academic citizenship” and provide “outstanding service to...
Student understudy experiences lead to Wirtz Center policy changes
Due to safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, theaters everywhere have turned to understudies as a saving grace. Northwestern’s Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts recently began to standardize the incorporation of understudies and swings ― an understudy for multiple roles ― into their productions after the process dropped off pre-pandemic.
Four professors named American Association for the Advancement of Science fellows
Four Northwestern professors were named fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the University announced Jan. 31. The association, which is the world’s largest general scientific society, honored chemistry Prof. Teri Odom and Feinberg Profs. Luisa Iruela-Arispe, Murali Prakriya and Linda Teplin (Weinberg M.A. ’72, Doctorate ’75).
District 65 to emphasize skills like word recognition, phonics and language comprehension in literacy curriculum
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 is updating its K-8 literacy curriculum to emphasize necessary foundational skills, including word recognition and language comprehension, needed to read complex texts. Last August, the district hired Shyla Kinhal as the director of literacy to restructure the curriculum to focus on introducing strong instructional literacy resources...
