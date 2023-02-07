Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
All About Pennsylvania and The Eagles: 3 Tasty Foods For Game DayMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Man briefly exchanges gunfire with police before surrendering in Philadelphia barricade
FOX CHASE - Authorities say a man surrendered to police following an hours long barricade situation in Philadelphia that included a brief exchange of gunfire. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 700 block of Emerson Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis.
Owner of dump truck in Pennsylvania head-on crash that killed pregnant woman arrested
PHILADELPHIA - A Maryland man who owned a dump truck that was involved in a head-on collision in Pennsylvania that killed a woman and her unborn child last summer was arrested Thursday. Patrick Doran was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Virginia on a number of charges, including first-degree...
2 Pennsylvania men charged in non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed were both charged in the non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet during a traffic stop. Officer Maysonet was driven to the hospital by his partner and later placed in stable condition.
Philadelphia officer wounded in shooting identified, 2 Delaware County men charged
PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.
Video: Suspects brutally kick, stomp woman on the ground during Center City robbery
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video of a brutal assault and robbery that occurred over the weekend as they work to identify and locate four suspects. The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 5 on the 1800 block of Addison Street. Police say the victim, a 30-ytear-old woman was...
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
Police: Officer shot during Philadelphia traffic stop expected to recover, 3 suspects arrested
PHILADELPHIA - Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says an officer who was critically injured when a traffic stop escalated to a shooting Wednesday in West Philadelphia is expected to recover. Investigators said the officer and his partner flanked a vehicle with three inside near the intersection of 60th and Market streets...
Video: $20,000 reward offered for suspect with 'distinctive limp' in deadly Frankford shooting
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that claimed one man's life last month. The deadly shooting unfolded in an alleyway on the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street on January 17. Video shows a suspect firing several shots from a...
Police: Man fires over 20 shots from vehicle in North Philadelphia daytime shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Police say no one was injured when someone fired over nearly two dozen shots from inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Spring Garden Avenue just before 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Fans gather at Montgomery County Courthouse for Eagles pep rally
Eagles fans in Montco gathered at the Montgomery County Courthouse to celebrate the birds with a pep rally. FOX 29's Shaynah Ferreira has the latest.
Shooting in Hunting Park leaves 35-year-old man critically injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized on Tuesday night, authorities say. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 4300 block of Old York Road in the city's Hunting Park section around 10:47 p.m. Authorities say a 35-year-old man was found shot twice in...
Jennifer Brown: Officials to announce new details in murder of Limerick mom
LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officials are expected to provide new details about the disappearance and death of a Montgomery County mother who was reported missing and later found dead. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele is expected to announce an update in last month's murder of Jennifer Brown, 43, during...
Caught on camera: Shot fired as Philadelphia corner store robbed by armed man
PHILADELPHIA - Surveillance footage captured the moment an armed suspect robbed a corner store at gunpoint in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section. Police say the man pulled out a gun and demanded money from a grocery store on the 6500 block of Wister Street over the weekend. Video showed the...
University of Delaware police evacuate buildings due to safety incident; buildings to reopen Thursday
NEWARK, Del. - Police with the University of Delaware evacuated several buildings and investigated an incident at the Lammot DuPont Lab on the Newark, Delaware campus Wednesday afternoon. After a lengthy investigation, officials announced all the buildings would reopen Thursday morning at 9 a.m. The department used social media to...
'We view racism as a mortal sin': Philadelphia Catholic school students recorded using racist language
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia Catholic school is embroiled in controversy after students were seen in a social media video using racist language. FOX 29 is not showing the video, but it allegedly shows students making racist comments and spraying something on another girl whose face is painted black. Saint Hubert...
Suspects sought after teens shot walking down Olney street in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers were walking in a Philadelphia neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire in broad daylight last month. The shots rang out on the 5800 block of Lawrence Street in Olney during the afternoon of January 29. Police say a 17-year-old male victim and 18-year-old female victim...
Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
Officials: South Jersey gas station employee critically injured after being shot during attempted robbery
LINDENWOLD, N.J. - A South Jersey gas station employee is fighting for his life after police say he was shot during a hold-up. On Monday, around 10 p.m., officers responded to the Gastrol Gas Station on East Gibbsboro Road in Lindenwold for reports of a shooting. Responding officers say they...
Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
Students from 2 Philadelphia schools recorded using racist language in social media video
PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia schools are embroiled in controversy after students were seen in a social media video using racist language. FOX 29 is not showing the video, but it allegedly shows students making racist comments and spraying something on another girl whose face is painted black. Saint Hubert Catholic...
