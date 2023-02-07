ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia officer wounded in shooting identified, 2 Delaware County men charged

PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot multiple times inside North Philadelphia bedroom

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times inside a North Philadelphia bedroom Tuesday night. Shortly before 9 p.m., police responded to the 2700 block of North 16th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man hospitalized after being shot in Logan, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia that left a man in the hospital. According to officials, the shooting occurred on Thursday morning just before 8:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of N Broad Street in the city's Logan section. Police say a 58-year-old man was shot in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy