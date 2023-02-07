PHILADELPHIA - Two Delaware County men were charged in the non-fatal shooting of a Philadelphia police officer during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. Eric Haynes, 45, was charged with two counts each of attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and assault. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Haynes, who was on parole for a 2016 case, was also charged with weapons offenses and obstruction of justice. He is being held $10M bail.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO