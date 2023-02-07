ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Heart surgeon discusses options for patients with severe heart failure

ATLANTA - About six million Americans are living with congestive heart failure, a condition in which their heart is no longer able to pump properly, leaving it unable to maintain with the workload of supplying oxygen-rich blood to the body. For those with severe heart failure, medication and lifestyle changes...
HARTWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wufe967.com

Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found

Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

UGA student’s murder remains a mystery after 30 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still seeking information on a murder that happened over thirty years ago. The body of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Jennifer Lynn Stone was discovered in the bedroom of her...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens area foster youth find support at Lydia’s Place

Lydia’s Place, a nonprofit based in Watkinsville, Georgia, works to assist young adults aged 17 to 24 that have experienced foster care or homelessness through faith-based aid that ranges from transitional housing to home economic-style teaching. Founded by Georgia native April Farlow in 2017, Lydia’s Place assists youth recently...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released

ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy