I can name my demon, says patient whose neurologist confirmed Parkinson's with new biopsy test
When Chris Griffin, an Atlanta HVAC technician, started having pain in his hands, he sought help from his doctor. That doctor thought the pain might be carpal tunnel syndrome, but a test ruled it out. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Griffin didn’t think much more about his hands until he...
fox5atlanta.com
Heart surgeon discusses options for patients with severe heart failure
ATLANTA - About six million Americans are living with congestive heart failure, a condition in which their heart is no longer able to pump properly, leaving it unable to maintain with the workload of supplying oxygen-rich blood to the body. For those with severe heart failure, medication and lifestyle changes...
2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
A Gwinnett County high school community is grieving the loss of two students this week after a second teenager was found dead, officials confirmed.
WGAU
Man injured in tree trimming accident dies in hospital in Gainesville
He had to be rescued from the top of a tree in Habersham County.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
wufe967.com
Georgia teen missing since July identified as human remains found
Human remains found in Georgia were identified as a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in July. The Gwinnett County Police Department responded Monday to an area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after a passerby reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest, Fox Atlanta reported.
Cat jumping on top of fridge causes Georgia apartment fire
Investigators say a cat is the cause of an apartment fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Clarkesville.
fox5atlanta.com
GBI pushes back on 'friendly fire' allegations in shooting at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is pushing back on claims on social media that a Georgia State Patrol officer was shot by his fellow law enforcement officers during a raid at the planned public safety training facility site in DeKalb County. Officials released body camera footage on Wednesday...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County woman says burglar stole dog, valuables while she was at church
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County woman is desperate to find her dog after she says someone broke into her home and took him while she was at church. "I just don’t understand why someone would just take him. He needs his mommy. He needs his mommy," Kim Walker said.
UGA student’s murder remains a mystery after 30 years
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still seeking information on a murder that happened over thirty years ago. The body of 22-year-old University of Georgia (UGA) student Jennifer Lynn Stone was discovered in the bedroom of her...
cobbcountycourier.com
Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil
By Jill Nolin, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But...
Red and Black
Athens area foster youth find support at Lydia’s Place
Lydia’s Place, a nonprofit based in Watkinsville, Georgia, works to assist young adults aged 17 to 24 that have experienced foster care or homelessness through faith-based aid that ranges from transitional housing to home economic-style teaching. Founded by Georgia native April Farlow in 2017, Lydia’s Place assists youth recently...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly UGA football crash: New 911 calls, dispatches released
ATHENS, Ga. - Newly released recordings of 911 calls and police dispatches from the deadly crash involving a University of Georgia player and recruiter reveal the frantic moments after the accident. Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy were killed in a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Jan. 15,...
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
S.C. Dollar General worker helps save 2 kidnapped teens buying snacks
The two teenagers were forced into the car at gunpoint and drove around before being let out at Dollar General.
UGA president unsure if policy changes needed after fatal crash
ATHENS — As university and police investigations continue into the fatal January crash that killed a football player and...
Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year
DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
fox5atlanta.com
Pregnant woman strangled to death in Gainesville; suspected killer on the run
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A frantic 911 call on January 29 paints the scary moments for the sister of 22-year-old Juana Jose as she calls for an ambulance to the family apartment on Cooley Drive in Gainesville with the help of an interpreter. "My sister is dying, I don't know what's...
