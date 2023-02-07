Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old who left her home early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. Kristafina Tanner walked away from her home just after 3 p.m. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see her as her family is worried. She is known to frequent Springfield and Agawam, police said.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO