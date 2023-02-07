Read full article on original website
Norwich couple marks one-year anniversary of their ‘community free store’
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Norwich couple is teaming up with the community to do their part in helping those who are down on their luck. Vick Getman doubles her Norwich apartment as a warehouse of sorts. “Helping people gives me joy,” Getman said. Helping people like Tray. “The...
Man dies in I-91 crash in Connecticut
A crash caused a car to dangle from the Interstate 91 overpasses in Windsor Thursday morning, closing a portion of Route 75.
Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras
A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment.Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police…
Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
Police investigating Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
The legacy and competition behind New Haven's 3 pizza pillars
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — On this National Pizza Day, there's no question that Connecticut takes the cake...or the slice...for some of the best pizza around! People travel from all over the country and world to New Haven for a slice. The tradition and tourism all started with the big...
18-year-old motorcyclist had alcohol, THC in system at time of double fatal crash: police
An 18-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash that also killed a 15-year-old girl last September had alcohol and THC in his system, Glastonbury police revealed Thursday.
Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
Missing Chicopee Teen Known To Frequent Springfield, Agawam: Police
Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old who left her home early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. Kristafina Tanner walked away from her home just after 3 p.m. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see her as her family is worried. She is known to frequent Springfield and Agawam, police said.
Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash
WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
Police investigate anonymous bomb threat made against Meriden business
MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police and fire departments are investigating after an anonymous bomb threat was called into a local business Thursday morning. Police said an employee at the call center for Jonal Laboratories received a call from an anonymous person who indicated that there was a bomb inside the building.
Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene
CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family
Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
Meriden high school swim coach accused of recording students in a bathroom
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a Platt High School swim coach who is accused of recording students in a bathroom at the school. According to police, in January of 2023, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating an allegation of voyeurism at Platt High School. Police said a student reported that they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.
'Vague' bomb threat at Sport and Medical Sciences Academy 'erroneous': Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Students at Sport and Medical Science Academy in Hartford were temporarily out of class Friday morning after a "vague" bomb threat was reported. Police said the threat came over the school's tip line around 6:30 a.m and was found to be "erroneous." Students returned to class...
Teen struggles with judicial marshals
WATERBURY — A Naugatuck teenager struggled with judicial marshals as they attempted to place him into custody Jan. 30 after he was sentenced by a judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Adam Stankiewicz, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 2½ years, after...
