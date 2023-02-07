ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Daily Voice

Manchester Man Killed In I-91 Windsor Cras

A Connecticut man was killed after allegedly losing control of his Chevy S-10 pickup truck and slamming into a concrete bridge abutment.Hartford County resident Leonard Price, age 66, of Manchester, was driving on I-91 northbound on the Exit 38 HOV off-ramp in Windsor, said Connecticut State Police…
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Funeral arrangements for Norwalk firefighter Craig Saris

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Norwalk firefighter community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter Craig Saris had been with the department for over 25 years and passed away at 52 years old. The firefighter union he worked under said he died Monday after a battle with...
NORWALK, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
WATERTOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Missing Chicopee Teen Known To Frequent Springfield, Agawam: Police

Chicopee police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old who left her home early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. Kristafina Tanner walked away from her home just after 3 p.m. Police are asking the public to contact them if they see her as her family is worried. She is known to frequent Springfield and Agawam, police said.
CHICOPEE, MA
Eyewitness News

Man killed in Windsor I-91 off ramp crash

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck on an I-91 north off ramp in Windsor and crashed. State police identified the man as 66-year-old Leonard Price of Manchester. Route 75 in Windsor was closed under an I-91 overpass because of the...
WINDSOR, CT
FireRescue1

Conn. firefighter, state trooper struck by vehicle at crash scene

CROMWELL, Conn. — Two state troopers and a firefighter were injured on the scene of separate crashes in Hamden and Cromwell on Wednesday morning, according to the Connecticut State Police. There were several crashes on Wednesday morning as Connecticut saw some icy road conditions following a bout of rain...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
iheart.com

Lola Has Loads of Love To Give To One Special Family

Way back in 1881, a Hartford High School senior named Gertrude O. Lewis wanted to find a way to help the animals of Connecticut. She gathered support in her community – including some of Connecticut’s most prominent citizens of the time – and that very same year, Gertrude founded the Connecticut Humane Society.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Meriden high school swim coach accused of recording students in a bathroom

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a Platt High School swim coach who is accused of recording students in a bathroom at the school. According to police, in January of 2023, the Special Crimes Unit began investigating an allegation of voyeurism at Platt High School. Police said a student reported that they saw a cell phone recording in a bathroom while they were getting prepared to change after practice.
MERIDEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Teen struggles with judicial marshals

WATERBURY — A Naugatuck teenager struggled with judicial marshals as they attempted to place him into custody Jan. 30 after he was sentenced by a judge for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2020. Adam Stankiewicz, 19, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after 2½ years, after...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

