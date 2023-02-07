Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy
Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: “Duluth Loves Local” Utilizes Social Media to Connect Small Businesses
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Loves Local is a social media platform built on supporting and promoting local businesses one post at a time. Duluth Loves Local Team Member Mallory Moore and Dream Cloud Coffee Co-Owner Emily Comnick joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about social media and small businesses.
FOX 21 Online
Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens
DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Roses and Rosé Valentine’s Day Dinner at New London Cafe
DULUTH, Minn. — New London Café presents “Roses and Rosé” Valentine’s Day Dinner. New London Café Owner John Jenkins and Chef Sarah Severson joined FOX21 on the morning to preview the romantic event. Tickets include a four-course menu, four full pours to pair,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race
DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
FOX 21 Online
Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
Man Searching For Woman He Saw At Two Harbors Coffee Shop
Someone call up Hallmark because this is a love story in the making! It looks like a Northlander is looking for someone he saw while out and about recently. The woman must have stuck in his mind because he's trying to find her. I saw the story on the 'Missed...
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
FOX 21 Online
Public Health Innovation Project Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County hosted its first ever Public Health Innovation Project Showcase, highlighting the success of five local projects over the past couple years. In 2020 the county distributed more than $360 thousand dollars to five community organizations devoted to addressing health wellness and support, substance use, and food insecurity.
northernnewsnow.com
Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
FOX 21 Online
Cloquet Public Library Puts On Book Sale To Raise Funds For Programming
CLOQUET, Minn. — On Tuesday, a book sale was held at the Cloquet Public Library to raise money to support their programming. The Friends of the Cloquet Public Library group puts on these book sales a few times a month by filling up a room full of many fun options.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Denfeld Theater Students’ Present “I Hate Valentine’s Day” Production
DULUTH, Minn. — Whether you love or hate Valentine’s Day, you’ll find comedic relief at Denfeld High School’s short production, “I hate Valentine’s Day,” this February. Cast members Madeline Juntunen and Reggie Frederick joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of the show’s...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Jobe Juenemann
DULUTH, Minn.- This past Saturday, Duluth East’s senior guard Jobe Juenemann, had a career day on his home court, finishing with 32 points in the Greyhounds dominating 81-68 win over Coon Rapids. “Just feeling a little bit more comfortable, I mean it’s passed mid-season, really getting in the groove...
The Best “Off The Grid” Small Town In America Is Located In Wisconsin
Let's start with the obvious here... can a small town really be that off the grid if it is making headlines, and lists like this? According to Only In Your State the answer is yes. The town we are looking at is in the middle of a beautiful forest. It...
northernnewsnow.com
Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference
ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
Duluth TV Anchor’s Video Of His Dog Goes Viral For ‘Being Over Winter’
Brewster once again steals the show. This dog might be Duluth's favorite with all the publicity he gets. You can tell how much Dan loves this dog. He even lets him eat out of his tortilla chip bag. Dan often shares posts with Brewster. Dan Hanger, Fox 21 News anchor,...
Birthday Gifts Stolen From Duluth Heritage Center, Help Needed To ID Suspects On Video
It's always a shame when people take it upon themselves to steal things from others. It's especially low when people steal from kids, but that's exactly what happened last week at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Not only were things stolen from kids, but they were gifts intended for a...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24
DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Merge Two Units To Address Mental Health And Substance Use
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department has merged its unit that focuses on mental health and the one it has that addresses substance use to form its new Behavioral Health Unit. The department acknowledged that the mental health and substance use make up a significant portion of emergency...
