ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Valentine’s Weekend Lake Superior Helicopters Tours

DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior Helicopter’s is offering a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend from the skies above Duluth’s historical landmarks. You can spend Valentine’s weekend sipping champagne and taking flight over sites such as the Aerial Lift Bridge, Enger Tower, Glensheen Mansion, and more with LSH’s romantic tours.
DULUTH, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Old Town Antiques and Books Reopens

DULUTH, Minn. – Old Town Antiques and Books is back open for business in Duluth after being forced out of their previous location last year. Now located on East 4th Street next to Thrifters, the new space is much smaller than the previous spot on Superior Street, transitioning from 10-thousand square feet to 800.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Cyclist Receives Send Off Party Before Iditarod Race

DULUTH, Minn. – A sendoff party and fundraiser were held for Duluth Cyclist Leah Gruhn before she embarks on the world’s longest winter marathon, the Iditarod Trail Invitational. Held at Hoops Brewing, friends and members of the cycling community came together for food, drinks, and a silent auction.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Hardware Stores In Duluth Sell Tree Tapping Supplies

DULUTH, Minn. — For those who love authentic northern maple syrup from our forests, this weather is the perfect opportunity to learn about tree tapping so you can collect your own sap. Supplies are available at many stores so anyone can make their own syrup. Denny’s Ace Hardware has...
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Public Health Innovation Project Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Louis County hosted its first ever Public Health Innovation Project Showcase, highlighting the success of five local projects over the past couple years. In 2020 the county distributed more than $360 thousand dollars to five community organizations devoted to addressing health wellness and support, substance use, and food insecurity.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Downtown Duluth announces ‘Movies in the Park’ summer lineup

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Downtown Duluth announced Tuesday their summer lineup for “Movies in the Park” presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. After the community voted on the organization’s Facebook page, eight movies were selected as fan favorites. This season’s lineup:. July 7 - Top Gun:...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern Star: Jobe Juenemann

DULUTH, Minn.- This past Saturday, Duluth East’s senior guard Jobe Juenemann, had a career day on his home court, finishing with 32 points in the Greyhounds dominating 81-68 win over Coon Rapids. “Just feeling a little bit more comfortable, I mean it’s passed mid-season, really getting in the groove...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Angel on the Ice: Born out of tragedy, Ashland’s ice rescue craft continues to make a difference

ASHLAND, WI -- One cold day in 1991, 16-year-old Dan Bochler was out on Lake Superior’s Chequamegon Bay when the ice gave out underneath him. “The Dan Bochler incident occurred long before my career here at Ashland fire,” said Captain Matt Spangler with the Ashland Fire Department, “I believe he was out fishing and found himself in the lake.”
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Denfeld & Rock Ridge Boys Hockey Moving to Class 7AA in 23-24

DULUTH, Minn.- The landscape of section 7A and 7AA boys hockey continues to change. After it was announced over two weeks ago that Cloquet-Esko-Carlton was switching to Class A. Two teams from Class A are now on the move. Those teams being Duluth Denfeld and Rock Ridge as they will...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Police Merge Two Units To Address Mental Health And Substance Use

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department has merged its unit that focuses on mental health and the one it has that addresses substance use to form its new Behavioral Health Unit. The department acknowledged that the mental health and substance use make up a significant portion of emergency...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy