Tulsa County, OK

TCSO: Man arrested for trying to run partner off road

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies arrested a man on Saturday after he attempted to run his domestic partner off the road.

TCSO said Jerry Lee Yang was arrested for five counts of child endangerment and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

This arrest was after a report said Yang tried to run his former domestic partner off Highway 75 when she was leaving him.

The report claims Yang rammed into the driver’s side of the car while her five children were inside.

TCSO confirmed no one was injured in the incident and deputies were able to arrest Yang without a problem.

Yang has not yet been officially charged.

