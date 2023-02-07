Even before you’re about to play on the biggest stage in the NFL, mom still comes through clutch.

During Super Bowl LVII’s Opening Night on Monday, Jason and Travis Kelce took the stage to have an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Irvin. That’s when the Kelce brother’s mom Donna stopped by to hand them all homemade cookies packed in their own Tupperware.

Donna detailed her plans watching both of her sons face each other in the big game.

“The plan is to scream really loud every time somebody has a ball,” she said.

Both Travis and Jason will be playing on offense through the Super Bowl as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, so whoever has possession, she’ll be a happy mom.

The game has been dubbed the “Kelce Bowl” as the two brothers go up against one another — a first in NFL history, but even more so now. Jason’s wife, Kylie, will be 38 weeks pregnant this week so she invited her OB-GYN to the game in order to make sure she’s taken care of should she go into labor.

A family affair indeed.

“It’s just amazing that they’ve been able to both get to this point in their careers and to both enjoy the Super Bowl together — it’s just amazing,” Donna added.

[NFL on Instagram , Photo Credit: NFL Network]

The post Watch: Jason, Travis Kelce’s mom bring sons homemade cookies appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .