Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Measure to help Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis fails

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods. Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it.
bigislandvideonews.com

State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels

The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
Honolulu Civil Beat

‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations

The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island

Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
hawaiinewsnow.com

High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles

Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
