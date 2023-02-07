Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Measure to help Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis fails
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult cephalopods. Her child care business was a labor of love ― until she couldn’t make a living with it.
bigislandvideonews.com
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustrated landowners push for more options to tackle rising sea levels
The military says a powerful storm likely triggered a fuel spill at Haleakala one week ago. UH discovers two new viruses that threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the Hibiscus. University of Hawaii researchers have discovered two new viruses that could threaten Hawaii’s state flower, the hibiscus. Military moves ‘anti-terrorism’...
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
‘Pay To Play’: Hawaii Moves To Expand The Ban On Contractor Campaign Donations
The Legislature is setting its sights on campaign donations from state and county contractors that have been the subject of public corruption cases in recent decades. Right now, a law banning donations from government contractors only applies to the contracted business, not the owners, officers or employees of those companies as the result of a loophole written more than a decade ago.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Affordable housing proposal that would go after non-residents deemed unconstitutional
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by addressing sales to non-residents. Lawmakers now have until the end of the week to come up with another idea. Or – they will have to wait until next year. Senate Bill 34 was deferred and...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council pays tribute to fallen Maui firefighter with Big Island connection
The Hawai‘i County Council on Wednesday paid its respects to a fallen Maui firefighter who was a 2016 graduate and star athlete at Kamehameha Schools Hawai‘i in Kea‘au. Before the meeting began, the Council offered its condolences and observed a moment of silence in honor of Tre Evans-Dumaran.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rockfall on key North Shore highway highlight growing concern for high-risk roads
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four days after massive boulders fell from the hill above Kamehameha Highway, the state Department of Transportation is still working to shore up the key roadway at Waimea Bay. It is now considered an emergency traffic zone. That will allow the state to get funding and perms...
bigislandnow.com
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
Hawaii reports 738 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 738 COVID cases and 8 deaths over the past week.
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Maui official sentenced for ‘outrageous’ role in state’s largest-ever bribery scheme
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Maui wastewater official to 10 years in prison for bribery, in what the judge called the largest public graft scheme he’s ever seen in Hawaii. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson also ordered Stewart Stant to serve three...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
natureworldnews.com
Two New Viruses Infecting Hibiscus Plants in Hawaii, Posing a Threat to the State Flower
Researchers from the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources have discovered two new viruses that are attacking hibiscus plants in Hawaii and may endanger the state flower. Hibiscus bushes in Hawaii being infected by new viruses. Hibiscus soymovirus and betacarmovirus are the names...
