New Legislation Would Encourage California Cities to End Cruising Bans

By Chris Jennewein
 3 days ago
Spectators lined up to see the lowrider cars set off on their cruising in National City last May. Photo by Chris Stone

Cruising is part of California’s cultural identity, but many cities have banned the parades of highly modified classic cars.

South Bay Assemblymember David Alvarez is seeking to make it easier for cities to support cruising with legislation that removes the authorization for a local authority to adopt rules and regulations regarding the events.

“It is an honor to introduce this bill to acknowledge classic cars and cruising which is an expression of art and a cultural identity for many of us,” said Alvarez. “With a partnership between car clubs, local officials and law enforcement, safe cruising events with lowriders and classic cars can provide a fun and festive event for families in our communities.”

Alvarez’ 80th District includes National City, where cruising was reinstated briefly last year, then banned again.

His Assembly Bill 436 would amend the California Vehicle Code to prohibit local authorities from stopping drivers from cruising and driving cars that have been extensively modified.

The California Lowrider Alliance praised the new legislation, saying it would “diminish the injustice and intolerance towards the lowriding community and bring justice for the future of the culture and subsequent generations.”

