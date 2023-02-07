ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington ticket matches Monday’s jackpot Powerball numbers

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars was won by someone in Washington state thanks to matching six numbers.

After 34 drawings with no big winner, Monday’s Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $754 million, the fifth-richest jackpot in the game’s history, was won by someone in Washington, according to the Associated Press.

Monday’s winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69 . The Powerball is 7 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X .

While $754 million is an intriguing option, it would be paid out over a 29-year period. Most players choose the one-time cash payment option, which is worth $403.1 million.

Monday’s drawing is the highest lottery jackpot since a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Maine on Jan. 13.

Saturday’s drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner, but four $1 million tickets were sold — one each in Pennsylvania, Oregon, New Jersey, and Florida. All told, Powerball estimates $20 million in prizes were won in Saturday’s drawing. No players scored on a $2 million ticket — matching the five winning numbers and scoring with the Power Play multiplier, which increases the amount of non-jackpot prizes.

The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s 30-year history are:

  1. $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019
  4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017
  5. $754 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023
  6. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021
  7. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021
  8. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018
  9. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022
  10. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013

Monday’s jackpot is also the ninth-largest lotto prize in U.S. history.

  1. $2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022
  2. $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016
  3. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018
  4. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022
  5. $1.35 billion (Mega Millions: Jan. 13, 2023
  6. $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021
  7. $768.4 million (Powerball): Mar. 27, 2019
  8. $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2012
  9. $754 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023
  10. $731.1 million (Powerball): Jan. 20, 2021
Powerball tickets are $2 each, with the multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.

