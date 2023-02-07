Washington ticket matches Monday’s jackpot Powerball numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Nearly three-quarters of a billion dollars was won by someone in Washington state thanks to matching six numbers.
After 34 drawings with no big winner, Monday’s Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $754 million, the fifth-richest jackpot in the game’s history, was won by someone in Washington, according to the Associated Press.
Monday’s winning numbers are 5, 11, 22, 23, and 69 . The Powerball is 7 and the Power Play multiplier is 2X .Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
While $754 million is an intriguing option, it would be paid out over a 29-year period. Most players choose the one-time cash payment option, which is worth $403.1 million.
Monday’s drawing is the highest lottery jackpot since a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Maine on Jan. 13.
Saturday’s drawing failed to produce a jackpot winner, but four $1 million tickets were sold — one each in Pennsylvania, Oregon, New Jersey, and Florida. All told, Powerball estimates $20 million in prizes were won in Saturday’s drawing. No players scored on a $2 million ticket — matching the five winning numbers and scoring with the Power Play multiplier, which increases the amount of non-jackpot prizes.
The top 10 Powerball jackpots in the game’s 30-year history are:
- $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017
- $754 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023
- $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013
Monday’s jackpot is also the ninth-largest lotto prize in U.S. history.
- $2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022
- $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016
- $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018
- $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022
- $1.35 billion (Mega Millions: Jan. 13, 2023
- $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021
- $768.4 million (Powerball): Mar. 27, 2019
- $758.7 million (Powerball): Aug. 23, 2012
- $754 million (estimated), Feb. 6, 2023
- $731.1 million (Powerball): Jan. 20, 2021
Powerball tickets are $2 each, with the multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0