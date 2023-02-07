Read full article on original website
wach.com
Armed home robbery in Sumter leaves one man seriously wounded
SUMTER, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man was critically injured Tuesday evening after an armed robbery and shooting at his Tudor Street residence, police said on Wednesday. Police say Marquis Hicks, 23, is in serious condition after a group of armed individuals reportedly entered the house he lived in, shot him, and stole several items.
Victim in deadly Aiken area Burger King shooting identified
AIKEN, S.C. — An Aiken man is dead and another wounded following a shooting that happened Wednesday evening outside a fast-food restaurant. According to the Aiken Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Burger King in the 1100 block of York Street.
ABC 33/40 News
15-year-old suspect stabbed new adoptive parents, officials say
ELGIN, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities in South Carolina say a stabbing left a woman dead, a man in the hospital, and the couple's recently-adopted 15-year-old son under arrest. The teen had been living with the victims near Columbia since December 2021 and he was reportedly enrolled in school after the holidays.
WIS-TV
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Day 14 analysis of the Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant. Temps climb into the mid to upper 70s today with increasing clouds. Then we have First Alert Weather Days for heavy rain Friday and Saturday as temps cool back off into the 50s for highs.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police: Man involved in domestic violent situation wanted
CAYCE— The Cayce Police are looking for a man they say was involved in a domestic violence situation. According to authorities, on January 25th, Rodney Shell was inside a car with a victim when she was attempting to leave. He is accused of preventing her from getting out by...
WIS-TV
Police arrest and charge man in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of 18-year-old Zimezmen Daquan Jones. Police say, investigators approached Jones during a traffic stop after their attention was drawn by a vehicle swerving from one lane to another. During the traffic stop, police say...
abccolumbia.com
Richland leaders to discuss detention center after inmate killed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County leaders are discussing the issues at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center today after an inmate was killed last month. County Administrator Leonardo Brown and County Attorney Patrick Wright will speak at the Community Center on Hampton Street at 1 p.m. Deputies say five inmates...
wach.com
Coroner identifies Lugoff man killed in early morning motorcycle crash
ELGIN, SC (WACH) — The Kershaw County Coroner has identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash early Friday morning as 59-year-old Barry John Artlip. The accident occurred at the intersection of Highway Church Road and Steven Campbell Road in Elgin. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Artlip...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter man arrested for Dollar General Store armed robberies
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter deputies say 26 year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Miller II was arrested on Feb. 8 after he was involved in a string of armed robberies that took place at three separate Dollar General Stores in the Sumter area. The criminal activities occurred between 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7.
Lee County crash leaves one dead, another injured on Thursday morning
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — One driver is dead and another is in the hospital following a Thursday morning crash in Lee County. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell said the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Liberty Hill and Gilbert roads just over seven miles northeast of Bishopville.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Man wanted in CiCis Pizza altercation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in an altercation outside of CiCis Pizza. Authorities say the incident occurred November, 2022. If you any information, please submit a tip to at http://crimesc.com. Tips may...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man safe after being pulled off bridge by deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – One young man is safe after the efforts of a Richland County Sheriff’s Deputy and it all played out on tv. On January 12th, On Patrol Live captured the moments of Cpl. Kenny Fitzsimmons rescuing a man who was sitting on the edge of a bridge in Columbia. Cpl. Fitzsimmons says the 26-year-old male was sitting on the edge crying and staring at the traffic below.
wach.com
Clarendon County officers searching for information on stolen truck, diesel fuel
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Clarendon County Sheriff's Office is searching for information concerning a stolen truck and diesel fuel in the Manning area. According to authorities, A Ram 5500 Truck was stolen from a Manning business between February 7 and February 8, along with large amounts of diesel fuel.
wach.com
Richland County officials discuss plans for Alvin S. Glenn following recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County leaders met in a press conference Thursday to address measures being taken to improve Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center following recent incidents. County administrator Leonardo Brown and county attorney Patrick Wright discussed many topics, including staffing and pay improvements, renovation of units and...
wach.com
March for Babies Pep Up Rally hosted by WACH Fox's Dara Khaalid
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Midlands March of Dimes held its "March for Babies Pep Up Rally" at Brooklyn Baptist Church in Columbia on Thursday. The event was hosted by Good Day Columbia anchor Dara Khaalid. It kicked off the annual March for Babies walk to raise awareness and...
abccolumbia.com
Three teens charged in school Molotov cocktail case
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)—The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has charged three teens with possessing an explosive device on Jan. 29 at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. Students were not present at the time. The three teens turned themselves in Monday night after seeing a social media post and news coverage...
WIS-TV
Suspected drug dealers arrested after fleeing Newberry Co. deputies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested two men who tried to flee after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, sheriffs said a deputy who knew 36-year-old James Bernard Darby had a suspended license, recognized him driving a vehicle. The deputy tried to perform...
WIS-TV
Three suspects charged for throwing Molotov cocktail on elementary school grounds
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have charged three teens with possessing an explosive device last week at a school while students were not present. According to investigators, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an...
SUV sought after deadly hit & run in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Co. accident shuts intersection down for hours
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — Traffic is back to normal at this hour and traffic crews are currently working on fixing signal lights in Lexington. Traffic stalled from a collision that took place around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon and remained closed in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Hope Ferry Road well into late evening.
