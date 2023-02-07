Read full article on original website
Related
School systems respond after House speaker says TN could reject federal funds
Two East Tennessee school systems are responding to Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton's idea to reject federal education money.
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
WATE
Bringing an old school back to life
A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
WATE
Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
Knoxville teacher invited to State of the Union Address by First Lady
A Knox County educational assistant is invited to speak at the State of the Union, which is hosted by President Joe Biden.
Comments / 0