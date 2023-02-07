ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Bringing an old school back to life

A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School in south Knoxville. County leaders have been talking about what comes next, and WATE's Dominic Webster shares more about this project. Bringing an old school back to life. A facelift is in the works for the old Galbraith School...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sevier County shelter assisting in taking more dogs in need

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility. The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”
SEVIERVILLE, TN

