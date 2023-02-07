Read full article on original website
WSLS
Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon final entries chosen by goats
ROANOKE, Va. – There has been a lot of talk about who is really the greatest of all time, or the G.O.A.T. in the sports world, but check this out. Real goats have selected who would be the last 10 entries for the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon. Participants...
WSLS
Duck Donuts shares a taste of Valentine’s Day assortments
ROANOKE, Va. – Hattie Lowrance, manager at Duck Donuts in Roanoke stopped by 10 News at Noon to talk about the shop’s Love Assortment box and Chocolate Lovers Assortment box ahead of Valentine’s Day. Lowrance also showed 10 News’ Alyssa Rae some tips on how to decorate!...
WSLS
10 News Pet of the Week: Sweet Buggy needs the purrfect home!
ROANOKE, Va. – This handsome fella stole plenty of hearts at the 10 News station, and he’s looking to steal more! Sweet Buggy is waiting at the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the purrfect family to come along. The organization says that Buggy is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and combo...
WSLS
Hidden History: Explore once-undiscovered hidden elements of Black history in Southwest Virginia
Celebrate our region’s Black History in Hidden History, narrated by Brittny McGraw and Duke Carter. This WSLS 10 News special presentation, in documentary style, explores once-undiscovered hidden elements of Southwest Virginia. Discover why the way of life for the enslaved people at Buffalo Forge in Virginia’s Rockbridge County stood...
WSLS
Virginia Tech expert explains: What makes hot sauce hot?
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Super Bowl Sunday is this weekend. Grab the chili and wings — and don’t forget the hot sauce!. A Virginia Tech professor is shedding light on the science behind those spicy flavors that can sometimes make us sweat. It’s due to levels of capsaicin,...
WSLS
Rescue Mission pushes monthly giving campaign: ‘Bread, Beds and Meds’
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission in Roanoke is spreading the word about their “Bread, Beds and Meds” monthly giving campaign. The campaign allows donors to pick a certain amount to give to the mission every month, without having to think about it every time by setting up an automatic payment with your bank account or credit card.
WSLS
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a furry friend while giving back to the Bedford Humane Society
BEDFORD, Va. – There is plenty of puppy love to go around this weekend in Bedford. The Goose Creek Art Studio, ElectricCoArt studios, and The Bedford Humane Society have teamed up for the first ever Valen-Tails Fundraiser. The event takes place Saturday, February 11th from 12 p.m. to 5...
WDBJ7.com
One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
Augusta Free Press
Out of the ashes: Spirit of Staunton community will renovate Davis family home
At 6:48 a.m. on January 10, Staunton fire fighters responded to a call on Orchard Lane off of Spring Hill Road. The second floor of a family’s home was engulfed in flames. A candle in an upstairs bathroom had set fire to the curtains and destroyed the second floor. What wasn’t destroyed by fire was destroyed by water.
WSLS
Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveils new ambulance
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Rescue Squad unveiled the newest ambulance they’re adding to their fleet on Thursday. Several members of the rescue squad designed the ambulance from the ground up. The design team considered what worked well and what didn’t in vehicles used in the past...
tourcounsel.com
Valley View Mall | Shopping mall in Roanoke, Virginia
Valley View Mall is an 800,000-square-foot (74,000 m2) regional shopping mall located in the Roundhill neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia. It is located near the interchange of Interstate 581/U.S. Route 220 with Hershberger Road (State Route 101) in the northwest section of the city. Most outparcel locations around Valley View Mall...
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducing
Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies are a problem again. Last summer the Virginia Department of Forestry warned citizens in the Commonwealth about the spotted invasive lantern butterflies and residents of Bedford Virginia were specifically told to be aware. Now the VDF is offering tips on how to destroy this species and keep it from reproducing. Things have gotten so bad that residents in Central and Southwest Virginia are being encouraged by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to destroy any flies they encounterby “stomping it, smashing it, or scraping it.”
WSLS
Roanoke bus station nears completion, riders happy with new facility
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of planning, the new Valley Metro bus station on Third Street in downtown Roanoke is nearing competition. The new location is on the corner of Third Street and Salem Avenue. Valley Metro General Manager Kevin Price said construction is ahead of schedule. “We’ve finished...
wfxrtv.com
Mom speaks on cemetery changing hands
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Tiffany McFalls is a regular visitor to Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. Her son Antwan is buried in “Babyland,” an area of the cemetery dedicated to children and infants. “What’s gonna happen to Babyland? What’s gonna happen to all our loved ones? That was...
WSLS
Roanoke Fire-EMS’ foster dog program helps shelter animals, first responders
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS’ newest employee has already earned herself a reputation. Audi, the 3-year-old dog, is a couch potato who loves getting pets, giving kisses and exploring her new surroundings. For the past couple of months, she was at the Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WSLS
WATCH: Feb. 9 weather update with Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich
ROANOKE, Va. – Chief Meteorologist Jeff Haniewich gave you a detailed look at the weather in our area and what’s to come for Super Bowl weekend. Watch his 10 p.m. weather update above. Warm, windy Thursday; wet, wintry weather possible Super Bowl Sunday. Spring fever remains in full...
WSLS
Search underway for stolen dogs in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A search is underway for two black labs stolen from Waid Park in Rocky Mount Tuesday morning, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center. The center said the two labs, Colby and Caleb, broke away from their owner and chased...
WSLS
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day
ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is a week away so of course, local businesses are hard at work. Cuts Creative Owner Mark Campbell has been in the flower industry for almost 40 years, and he’s preparing for yet another Valentine’s. Each year comes with its own...
WSLS
Night to Shine returns to Roanoke
SALEM, Va. – Volunteers are at work this week transforming Fellowship Community Church into a dance floor for the Night to Shine prom on Friday. The prom is an event started by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The dance is for people of all abilities to celebrate those with special...
WSLS
Bedford Co. brush fire sign of fire season start
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Forestry said a Bedford County brush fire is 80 percent contained, as of Thursday afternoon, and has impacted an estimated 120 acres. Fire crews said the weather has played a big role in containing this fire, wind, and dry conditions mean...
