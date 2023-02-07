ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Minister of UK says he proposed to his wife in Half Moon Bay

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom spoke about getting engaged to his wife at a luxury hotel in Half Moon Bay in an interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV last week.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was born and raised in the United Kingdom with parents who came from East Africa, though he has roots in India and Pakistan. He then earned a Fulbright Scholarship to attend Stanford University , where he met his wife, Akshata Murty, and earned his MBA.

Throughout the interview, Morgan asked about a myriad of topics from transgender rights, to Sunak’s family history, to the War in Ukraine and the years-long conflict in Syria. After some time, Morgan turned the topic towards a previous interview about Sunak’s wife.

“I’m not going to say this is an insult, Prime Minister, but when it comes to your wife, you’re batting above your average. Would you agree?” Morgan opened.

“I definitely am batting above my average” Sunak laughed. Morgan then asked whether or not Sunak’s proposal to his wife had been romantic.

“I think so, she said yes!” Sunak said. “We used to walk in this area and look up at this fancy hotel that we could never stay in.”

Which romantic hotel you might ask? The Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay, of course. Just one night at the Ritz will run over $760. Sunak told Morgan he surprised his wife-to-be with a trip to the luxury hotel, and he got down on bended knee for the proposal while on a walk along the cliffs.

“You are a little romantic!” Morgan joked. The pair went on to discuss what love means to the UK’s top leader.

“The bit that I’m probably most focused on at the moment… is the support that she gives me doing this job… I wouldn’t be able to do this job without her love and support,” Sunak said.

