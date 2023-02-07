Read full article on original website
Jury verdict split on Hillsborough man facing prison time for voter fraud
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County man accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election could face prison time after a jury on Tuesday found him guilty on one of two charges against him. Nathan Hart of Gibsonton faced one count of false swearing for stating he was an...
Hillsborough County deputy arrested for drunk driving
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after a drunk driving arrest, the agency said. Attila Tapolyai, 29, was taken into custody Thursday night and charged with a count of driving under the influence, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release. He has been with the agency for five years, it added.
10NEWS
Former Tampa mosque youth program volunteer pleads guilty in molestation case
TAMPA, Fla. — A former Tampa mosque youth volunteer accused of drugging and molesting boys took a plea deal on Wednesday. Ehab Ghoneim agreed to serve eight years in prison followed by two years of probation. He entered guilty pleas on all charges in Pinellas County: three counts of...
New court documents detail how police linked Tampa rapper to pregnant mother's murder
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, Billy Adams had his first court appearance since being charged with two felonies in the murder of Alana Sims. Sims was killed just days after Adams was acquitted in a separate double homicide case. The hearing only lasted a few minutes, but the...
MSNBC
Charge from DeSantis’ elections office leads to partial acquittal
Nearly all of the cases brought by Florida Gov. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election crimes office haven’t gone well, but as The Tampa Bay Times reported, prosecutors managed to get a partial conviction this week. The trial of the first of about 20 people to be arrested in Florida...
Manatee County sheriff: 4th student arrested for making school threat 'as a joke'
PARRISH, Fla. — A fourth student was arrested Thursday evening after a handful of arrests were made prior in connection to threats made at Parrish Community High School, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. While investigating numerous false tips about a school shooting at the...
pasconewsonline.com
Deputy cadet arrested for grand theft in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.- Detectives have arrested a recent cadet of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and charged him with crimes that occurred before starting the academy. Darius Barnwell, 25, was only on his second day as a cadet in the Sheriff's Training Academy when detectives were notified of some possible...
'A tinderbox ready to be ignited': Clearwater City Council examines rising tension outside abortion clinic
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Tension and harassment surrounding a Pinellas County women's health care clinic have volunteers concerned, calling the situation a "tinder box ready to be ignited". Now, Clearwater city leaders are taking action to help protect the clinic and its patients. Bread and Roses Woman's Health Center is...
Deputies: Palmetto middle schooler arrested for posting threatening video to social media
PALMETTO, Fla. — A middle school student was arrested Wednesday after posting a video to social media about "shooting up a classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 9:26 a.m., a Fortify Florida tip was received about a video on social media simulating shots being fired in...
Mothers address Steven Lorenzo in court: ‘You do not deserve to be living’
"He was my first born, light of my life, he wasn't perfect but he was loved by all," Ruth Wachholtz said about her son Michael.
3 students arrested recently for various school threats in Manatee County
PARRISH, Fla. — Three students have been arrested over the span of two days for threatening a mass shooting on social media in Manatee County, according to a sheriff's office news release. Authorities said two students from Parrish Community High School posted similar threatening videos to social media during...
As complaints pile up, Florida attorney general sues 2 Clearwater hot tub businesses
Linda Box says say paid in full for a cover for her hot tub last May. She says she only got excuses, then the company stopped answering the phone. Now, their website is down.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Murder-Suicide At Tampa Apartment Complex
TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Detectives are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in west Hillsborough County on Tuesday. According to deputies, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, the Communications Center received a call about a shooting. When deputies arrived at the Waterford at Cypress Lake Apartments, 4700
20 Clearwater families fighting eviction after 2-week notice
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Twenty Clearwater families are fighting eviction after they were served notices giving them two weeks to move out. Days later, they received another round of notices saying they now owe thousands of dollars. Tucked away on a dead-end road in Clearwater stands Westchester Apartments, a 20-unit...
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
New documents released related to murder of pregnant Tampa mother
The Tampa Police Department arrested the suspect they believe is responsible for killing a mother in New Tampa in January.
villages-news.com
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
californiaexaminer.net
Florida Woman Files Discrimination Lawsuit Against Bank After Arrest
According to the allegations made in the lawsuit, a retired teacher named Linda Stephens, who is now 70 years old, received a fractured nose while being arrested following an incident that occurred at the MidFlorida Credit Union. After being arrested in what is being referred to as yet another instance...
Tampa tax preparer sentenced to federal prison for filing 1,000+ fake tax returns
SEFFNER, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man has been sentenced to federal prison after receiving more than $1 million in tax refunds on behalf of his clients over the last few years. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung sentenced Thomas Johnson for his role in the preparation of...
