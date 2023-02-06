Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane’s Restaurant to Open March 21 Following Over Three Years of DelaysJoel EisenbergCedar Rapids, IA
Major restaurant chain opening another new location in IowaKristen WaltersCedar Rapids, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
LWVJC to host Legislative Forum on Feb. 25Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
Related
North Scott Foods grocery store will become a Hy-Vee
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Hy-Vee is in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods grocery store in Eldridge, according to a release from Hy-Vee's communications department. The longtime staple in the Eldridge community is located at 425 E. LeClaire Road and is open seven days a week. According to Dawn...
Country Style Ice Cream to move Utica Ridge location to Bettendorf
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Country Style Ice Cream will be closing its Utica Ridge location in Davenport and moving to a new Bettendorf spot located at 3591 Tanglefoot Lane. The popular ice cream shop announced on Thursday, Feb. 9, that the new Bettendorf location will open sometime this spring. The...
Spring flood outlook: Experts predict minor to moderate flooding for Mississippi River this spring
MOLINE, Ill. — The flood risk for the Mississippi River locally this spring is looking to be slightly above normal, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. Matt Wilson, the senior service hydrologist with the local NWS, shared the station's data on flood risk — gathering...
Brady Street down to one lane for emergency sewer line repairs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane following the need for emergency sewer line repairs, according to an announcement from Davenport Public Works. The portion of Brady Street located between 30th and 32nd Streets is the affected area. The city is currently...
'We'll miss it' | Tappa's Steakhouse owners say goodbye
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse has closed its door for the final time. After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are saying goodbye to a building filled with memories. "This is our life," Jan said. "We lived and breathe it every day." When reflecting, Cliff...
IRS's latest guidance throwing a wrench in some QC tax accountants' jobs
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tax season this year might be a little more hectic than usual. That's because new guidance from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) calls for some tax filers to wait to file their taxes. It stems from a special one-time tax credit or tax rebate that up...
City of Moline recognizes 8 citizens for rescue efforts in January apartment fire
MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline honored eight individuals for their rescue efforts in a January apartment structure fire. At a Tuesday, Feb. 7 Moline city council meeting, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether awarded Asplundh tree service workers Kevin Wardrip II, Austin Church, Gary Jens and Myles Peck with the City of Moline life saving awards. Rent QC, J.C. Millman workers David Qualls and Jordan Blake were also awarded.
Rock Island Police Department re-accredited for 3rd consecutive term
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has successfully renewed its accreditation status for the third straight term, according to a new release from the agency. Police Chief Richard Landi announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that the department had achieved re-accreditation status under the Illinois Law Enforcement...
Former employee files suit against John Deere
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A former John Deere employee has filed a lawsuit against his former employers in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Court in Rock Island, according to online court records. On Dec. 27, former employee Daniel J. White filed the suit. White was employed as...
Comments / 0