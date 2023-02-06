ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

WQAD

North Scott Foods grocery store will become a Hy-Vee

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Hy-Vee is in the process of acquiring North Scott Foods grocery store in Eldridge, according to a release from Hy-Vee's communications department. The longtime staple in the Eldridge community is located at 425 E. LeClaire Road and is open seven days a week. According to Dawn...
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

Brady Street down to one lane for emergency sewer line repairs

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A portion of Brady Street has been reduced to one lane following the need for emergency sewer line repairs, according to an announcement from Davenport Public Works. The portion of Brady Street located between 30th and 32nd Streets is the affected area. The city is currently...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

'We'll miss it' | Tappa's Steakhouse owners say goodbye

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Tappa's Steakhouse has closed its door for the final time. After serving the Quad Cities for 41 years, Cliff and Jan are saying goodbye to a building filled with memories. "This is our life," Jan said. "We lived and breathe it every day." When reflecting, Cliff...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

City of Moline recognizes 8 citizens for rescue efforts in January apartment fire

MOLINE, Ill. — The city of Moline honored eight individuals for their rescue efforts in a January apartment structure fire. At a Tuesday, Feb. 7 Moline city council meeting, Fire Chief Steve Regenwether awarded Asplundh tree service workers Kevin Wardrip II, Austin Church, Gary Jens and Myles Peck with the City of Moline life saving awards. Rent QC, J.C. Millman workers David Qualls and Jordan Blake were also awarded.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Rock Island Police Department re-accredited for 3rd consecutive term

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department has successfully renewed its accreditation status for the third straight term, according to a new release from the agency. Police Chief Richard Landi announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8 that the department had achieved re-accreditation status under the Illinois Law Enforcement...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Former employee files suit against John Deere

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A former John Deere employee has filed a lawsuit against his former employers in the Circuit Court of the Fourteenth Judicial Court in Rock Island, according to online court records. On Dec. 27, former employee Daniel J. White filed the suit. White was employed as...
ROCK ISLAND, IL

