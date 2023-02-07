Read full article on original website
Springfield may sell property to build affordable housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Saint Vincent de Paul is hoping to buy some property in Springfield and turn it into a mobile home park. The 33-acre lot is located at the end of Linda Lane off Mount Vernon Road. Terry McDonald, the director of St. Vincent de Paul, said they’ve been talking with the city for years about developing a mobile home park. However, there aren’t very many places in the city with enough space for the sort of development St. Vinnies wants to do.
Students in Albany receive CPR training for community health
ALBANY, Ore -- During a heart emergency, every minute that passes by can be critical for survival. In an effort to make a healthier community, paramedics from the Albany Fire Department went to schools like Timber Ridge School to teach students the basics of CPR training. This program has been active for the last six years.
Benton County hosts open house to show off Justice System improvement Program
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Benton County officials hosted an open event Wednesday night to share their vision for the ongoing Justice System Improvement Project. On February 8, county officials hosted a Justice System Improvement Program Open House at the Kalapuya Building in Corvallis to share information about the program. Officials said more than 200 community members attended to hear from staff and elected officials about the county’s concepts for the downtown Corvallis Mental Health Crisis Center, the Community Safety and Justice Campus, and the new county courthouse and District Attorney’s office. Staff at the open house also provided information about safety, mental health and homelessness service facilities to be included in a bond measure on the May 2023 ballot.
Fire destroys Lebanon home, sends two residents to hospital
A manufactured home in Lebanon was determined to be a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon and sent two people to the hospital, according to fire officials.
Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis, family says
Cottage Grove, Ore. -- A man who has been spotted approaching homes in Cottage Grove is going through a mental health crisis, according to a family member. Residents have been on edge after social media posts detailed a random man knocking on doors in the middle of the night. Residents told KEZI the man asked for a cigarette, or for a person not at the residence, and lingered on the property even when asked to leave.
Roseburg launches survey on public camping to help determine new regulation
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Roseburg officials are seeking input from the public to help them come to a decision about regulations on camping in public. On February 8, city officials launched an online survey about public camping for residents to complete. City officials say they want as many community members as possible to respond to the survey so they can determine possible regulations or restrictions to impose. Officials said they are interested in the opinions of anyone with an interest in Roseburg, from housed and unhoused residents to those who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg.
Springfield street repairs completed 3 years ahead of schedule, city says
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield’s street repair efforts funded by general obligation (GO) Bond Measure 20-296 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, the City said in a news release Wednesday. The final project was completed this past summer. A section of Centennial Boulevard, from Aspen Street to...
Springfield road improvements completed – three years ahead of schedule
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Street repair efforts funded by a bond measure enacted in 2019 have been completed three years ahead of schedule, according to Springfield city officials. According to Springfield officials, back in 2017, an assessment found that more than 50% of Springfield’s streets were rife with cracks, potholes and grooves. The assessment also estimated the cost to fix the roads to be about $40 million. To address this need, the Springfield City Council referred Bond Measure 20-296 to the November 2018 election. Voters passed the measure, which proposed a five-year $10 million bond to fund repairs on several city streets.
Fate of old North Eugene High School campus up in the air
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Highlanders of North Eugene High School are just a semester away from moving into their new school facility. The new school is located right next to the current one on Silver Lane. The reason for the new school development comes from the fact that North Eugene...
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to ban gas hookups in new homes
The ban was passed at a special Eugene City Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 6.
Tree nurseries get millions to help reforestation efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Several tree nurseries in Lane County are receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money this year to help them produce seedlings to be used to reforest acres devastated by wildfire, disease and pests. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, Trillium Gardens, PRT Growing Services...
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
Family: man spotted randomly approaching homes is going through crisis
Reports of a man going around Cottage Grove and approaching homes in the middle of the night sparked concern from local residents. A family member of that man says he is not getting the help he desperately needs. Man seen approaching homes in Cottage Grove going through mental health crisis,...
Crumb Together assailant sentenced to 46 months
A Portland-area woman convicted of assaulting a Eugene cookie shop owner has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Today, Lane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Morgan sentenced 46-year-old Amy Verlee Hall of Gresham to 46 months after a 12-member jury found her guilty of assault, criminal trespass, harassment, burglary, and disorderly conduct on Jan. 31.
Following the natural gas ban decision, local businesses react to possible effects
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council voted to ban natural gas infrastructure in new, low-rise residential construction during a special meeting on Monday. This ordinance only applies to new, low-rise residential buildings. These are defined as single-family dwellings, duplexes, triplexes, quadraplexes, cottage clusters and any residential structure that is three-stories or less.
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
Lane County commissioners put public safety levy renewal on May ballot
EUGENE, Ore. -- In May, Lane County residents will get the chance to vote to renew a measure that funds jails and emergency mental health services throughout the county. The Board of Lane County Commissioners has unanimously voted to put the question of renewing the current public safety levy on the May 16, 2023 ballot. Lane County officials said the public safety levy helps fund jail, mental health services, and youth services for juvenile criminal offenders. The current public safety levy provides 52% of the funding for the Lane County Jail, officials said.
