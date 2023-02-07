Dealing with disappointing diet results? Food sensitivities may be the culprit, says nutrition coach

Keto, paleo, plant-based — These are just some of the trendy and “buzz-worthy” diet fads taking over social media. Often celebrities hype one or the other to “share” their health journeys or how they’ve lost “x” pounds.

Imagine the disappointment of committing to one of these popular diet trends and not seeing or feeling the results advertised. It’s more common than you think, and it’s not your fault or the diet itself.

So, who, or perhaps, what is at fault? It could be an underlying food allergy or sensitivity. After all, diets were never designed to be “one size fits all” programs.

We learned that several types of testing are available to understand which foods you may be sensitive to. These foods are often disguised as mainstream “superfoods” and popular “health” items.

Dean Hobson is one of the co-owners of The Custom Plate , a locally-owned meal delivery and catering company emphasizing wellness. Hobson says, “food has always been medicine” at The Custom Plate.

Hobson is an integrative nutrition holistic health and wellness Coach with over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He says he sits right in the middle of modern and homeopathic medicine.

Hobson and his partners Tamara and Keeley, who are holistic chefs, work together to create custom meals and guide customers to eat foods that fit them and their bodies.

Part of their program is educating clients. That often starts with understanding any potential food allergies and sensitivities.

Hobson can order immunoglobulin blood tests, and what this does is pinpoint specifics. The test can determine sensitivities to approximately 200 different foods on a scale from zero to five. Hobson says this is incredibly helpful when crafting meals for customers because foods deemed “healthy,” like almonds, avocados or even salmon, could actually be the root of inflammation in the body.

Microbiome testing is another test for those wanting further information, perhaps the superfood most compatible for you, after all, it may work for you, but it doesn’t work for somebody else.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that you should be fueling and not feuding with your food choices.

To learn more about custom meal plans and delivery services or to inquire about lifestyle changes, you can contact The Custom Plate .