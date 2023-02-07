ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Students lead the way in hair-razing event: Whit & Whimsey

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Nine students from Brunswick High School -- Michael Romano (team captain), Allison Angus, Sophia Angus, Ted Bickley, Brandon Kerr, Sebastian Morales, Allison Perlatti, Matt Reppa, Zac Shorts and Luke Weinhauer -- were recently selected to serve as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year for 2023.
BRUNSWICK, OH
People’s Community Church celebrates 50th anniversary: Community Voices

BEREA, Ohio -- Starting a new church from the ground up is a daunting task. Ilona Hudson and Winnie West called it “scary.”. Trummie and Ilona Hudson and Dwight and Winnie West were among the five couples who founded People’s Community Church in 1973. The others were the Rev. Hezekiah Ford, Carolyn Ford, Booker and Juanita Collins, and Leo and Wilma Norris.
BEREA, OH
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Orchestra boldly connects far-flung scores on vibrant program with Klaus Makela

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If ever a Cleveland Orchestra program countered classical music’s placid stereotype, it was this week’s. With one glorious exception, serenity and quiet were nonexistent Thursday night at Severance Music Center. In their place were struggles between order and chaos, played out in two very different pieces by one very dynamic ensemble under one very compelling conductor.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities

SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
SOLON, OH
Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
CLEVELAND, OH
Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains tops in scoring, John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin controlling post

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains the area’s scoring leader, while John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin is tops in rebounding and blocked shots. Ervin, who led John Hay to the Senate League girls basketball championship, is averaging 17.5 rebounds per game and 4.5 blocks, which is tied for the area lead with Max Hayes’ Yasmin Shabaan.
PARMA, OH
Celebrating Slovenian Festival Kurentovanje in Cleveland

Cleveland will be dressed from head to toe in rich Slovenian culture for its unique Kurentovanje festival. By Kiara Rodriguez. On Feb. 11, The Kurent, a legendary figure believed to have the power to drive out winter and usher in spring, will awaken. Kurent Jump, which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. that Saturday at the Slovenian National Home, acts as a party initiating the Kurent quest of chasing the cold months away — the first nine days of the Cleveland Kurentovanje festival leading up to Lent.
CLEVELAND, OH
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
PARMA HEIGHTS, OH
