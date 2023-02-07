Read full article on original website
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Nine students from Brunswick High School -- Michael Romano (team captain), Allison Angus, Sophia Angus, Ted Bickley, Brandon Kerr, Sebastian Morales, Allison Perlatti, Matt Reppa, Zac Shorts and Luke Weinhauer -- were recently selected to serve as the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Student Visionaries of the Year for 2023.
People’s Community Church celebrates 50th anniversary: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Starting a new church from the ground up is a daunting task. Ilona Hudson and Winnie West called it “scary.”. Trummie and Ilona Hudson and Dwight and Winnie West were among the five couples who founded People’s Community Church in 1973. The others were the Rev. Hezekiah Ford, Carolyn Ford, Booker and Juanita Collins, and Leo and Wilma Norris.
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
Cleveland Orchestra boldly connects far-flung scores on vibrant program with Klaus Makela
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If ever a Cleveland Orchestra program countered classical music’s placid stereotype, it was this week’s. With one glorious exception, serenity and quiet were nonexistent Thursday night at Severance Music Center. In their place were struggles between order and chaos, played out in two very different pieces by one very dynamic ensemble under one very compelling conductor.
School vouchers offer success for some students, struggles for the most vulnerable: Renee T. Willis
RICHMOND HEIGHTS -- Every parent wants to enroll their child in a school with a strong academic program, a welcoming campus, and talented teachers. Rather than uplifting the public schools in their neighborhoods that offer all three, some parents consider private school the only viable option. With a proposed universal...
Wajiku ‘Wawa’ Gatheru to speak about environmental justice at BW: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- Giving a voice to those most adversely impacted by the global climate crisis is a calling and a mission for environmental justice warrior, Rhodes Scholar and founder of Black Girl Environmentalist Wajiku “Wawa” Gatheru. As part of Baldwin Wallace University’s “The Enduring Questions: The Mark...
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities
SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
Joe Thomas came to represent everything good about Cleveland and the city embraced him for it
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you didn’t know better, you would think Joe Thomas spent his entire life in Northeast Ohio -- probably born in Parma. Clearly, this is a man who grew up going to high school football games at Byers Field, whose parents knew their way around the West Side Market and listened to The Buzzard while they worked in the garage. This is a man who still calls it Jacobs Field.
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame highlights the ‘Sounds of Black History’ with new Chuck Berry exhibit, Woda concert & more
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates Black History Month with a mix of events and spotlighted exhibits and programs. Full details for the “Sounds of Black History “can be found on the Rock Hall website. The Rock Hall has some onsite...
Election year in Fairview Park includes familiar names and new challengers on fall ballot
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio -- A quick look at candidates running for re-election and office in Fairview Park finds incumbents challenged by newcomers on the Nov. 7 ballot. The list includes Mayor Patrick Cooney, seeking a second term in office, challenged by Bill Schneider.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
Brenda Frazier aims to keep Cleveland’s Winery at Chateau Hough a thriving, positive force in neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off the beaten path in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, sits a ¾-acre lot with 13 rows of meticulously trimmed and tied grapevines and a micro-winery. Bonded in 2019, the Winery at Chateau Hough was the brainchild of the late community activist and writer Mansfield Frazier.
Girls basketball statistical leaders: Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains tops in scoring, John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin controlling post
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Parma’s Mahogany Cottingham remains the area’s scoring leader, while John Hay’s Zhaniah Ervin is tops in rebounding and blocked shots. Ervin, who led John Hay to the Senate League girls basketball championship, is averaging 17.5 rebounds per game and 4.5 blocks, which is tied for the area lead with Max Hayes’ Yasmin Shabaan.
newsnet5
High school athlete says UH's new anesthesia-free procedure changed his life, will help others
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital is now offering a state-of-the-art anesthesia-free procedure. It's being called a game changer and a medical breakthrough for those struggling with upper GI and esophageal issues. UH Rainbow is the first hospital in the Midwest to offer the procedure.
clevelandmagazine.com
Celebrating Slovenian Festival Kurentovanje in Cleveland
Cleveland will be dressed from head to toe in rich Slovenian culture for its unique Kurentovanje festival. By Kiara Rodriguez. On Feb. 11, The Kurent, a legendary figure believed to have the power to drive out winter and usher in spring, will awaken. Kurent Jump, which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. that Saturday at the Slovenian National Home, acts as a party initiating the Kurent quest of chasing the cold months away — the first nine days of the Cleveland Kurentovanje festival leading up to Lent.
Ohio COVID-19 county map improves to the best that it has been since July; Cuyahoga, most of Northeast Ohio yellow: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and most northern Ohio counties stayed yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, while most of the rest of the state turned green for low spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. There were 75 counties classified as green, the highest number...
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Parma Heights seeks to shut down late-night lawn mowing
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After numerous complaints by residents over the years regarding late-night shenanigans by disruptive neighbors, City Council is currently looking to update its noise ordinance. “We’re in the beginning stages of looking at a noise ordinance that is sensitive to residents’ needs around early morning and late-night...
