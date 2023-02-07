This week I had the pleasure of meeting with constituents to discuss a variety of issues and ideas for the state of Iowa. Monday, I met with Rathbun Regional Water Association to talk about the importance of clean drinking water in Iowa. I also met with officials from Indian Hills Community College who were visiting the Capitol and discussed with them the construction and expansion of their Centerville campus. These institutions provide a high quality of life in southern Iowa, and I am proud to represent them in the Iowa House.

IOWA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO