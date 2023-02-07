Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches
A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at...
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
How gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in West Virginia since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Mental health training may be required for Ohio prep coaches
(The Center Square) – Prep athletic coaches in Ohio would be required to be trained in mental health if a bill introduced in the state House eventually becomes law. It’s the second time around for the proposed legislation. It was introduced and passed out of the House during the last General Assembly but failed to make it through the Senate in December.
How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Nebraska hospitals say being unable to discharge some patients reaching 'crisis' level
Nebraska hospital leaders on Wednesday highlighted an ongoing problem: the inability to discharge certain patients to post-acute facilities for care. According to a report from the Nebraska Hospital Association, there were 227 patients awaiting a discharge last month, nearly half of whom have been waiting a month or more. The...
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
How gun commerce has changed in Connecticut since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Connecticut since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rep. Patrick Penn, R-Wichita, said the Kansas Legislature should put politics aside and pass a bill requiring the Kansas State Board of Education to approve curriculum on gun safety incorporating the National Rifle Association's trademarked Eddie Eagle program to broaden gun safety efforts in K-12 public schools. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Russell Medical joins call for solution to Alabama hospital financial crisis
A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023. The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes
(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
Rep. Harris reports from the State House
This week I had the pleasure of meeting with constituents to discuss a variety of issues and ideas for the state of Iowa. Monday, I met with Rathbun Regional Water Association to talk about the importance of clean drinking water in Iowa. I also met with officials from Indian Hills Community College who were visiting the Capitol and discussed with them the construction and expansion of their Centerville campus. These institutions provide a high quality of life in southern Iowa, and I am proud to represent them in the Iowa House.
Desalination bill surfaces in the Oregon House
SALEM — House Bill 2867 introduced in the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly would establish the Oregon Desalination Authority in order to study development and maintenance of desalination facilities," according to the summary provided in the official language of the bill. A staff measure summary further explains that the authority...
Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments
Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
