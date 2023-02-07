ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Mental health training may be required for Ohio prep coaches

(The Center Square) – Prep athletic coaches in Ohio would be required to be trained in mental health if a bill introduced in the state House eventually becomes law. It’s the second time around for the proposed legislation. It was introduced and passed out of the House during the last General Assembly but failed to make it through the Senate in December.
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Illinois since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Russell Medical joins call for solution to Alabama hospital financial crisis

A new report revealed last week that over a dozen Alabama hospitals risk closing in 2023. The Alabama Hospital Association discussed the financial toll of the COVID-19 pandemic on state hospitals during a Feb.2 press conference. A panel of state healthcare professionals delved into a report from Kaufman Hall, a healthcare and higher education consulting firm.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois measure would create oversight of car insurers on rate hikes

(The Center Square) – Legislation is being introduced in the Illinois General Assembly that would require auto insurance companies to undergo the same rate hike oversight that utility companies are subjected to. Supporters of House Bill 2203 say Illinois car insurers raised rates by over $1.1 billion in 2022....
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rep. Harris reports from the State House

This week I had the pleasure of meeting with constituents to discuss a variety of issues and ideas for the state of Iowa. Monday, I met with Rathbun Regional Water Association to talk about the importance of clean drinking water in Iowa. I also met with officials from Indian Hills Community College who were visiting the Capitol and discussed with them the construction and expansion of their Centerville campus. These institutions provide a high quality of life in southern Iowa, and I am proud to represent them in the Iowa House.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Desalination bill surfaces in the Oregon House

SALEM — House Bill 2867 introduced in the 82nd Oregon Legislative Assembly would establish the Oregon Desalination Authority in order to study development and maintenance of desalination facilities," according to the summary provided in the official language of the bill. A staff measure summary further explains that the authority...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tax-relief proposal would reduce revenue for Indiana local governments

Local units of governments across Indiana, including schools and libraries, would see their projected tax collections shrink in 2024 and beyond, under legislation advancing at the Statehouse. House Bill 1499 aims to provide tax relief to Hoosier homeowners potentially facing soaring tax bills because of significant increases in the assessed...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy